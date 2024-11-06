New Minister of Labour assumes office, promises harmonious working relationship with unions, workers.

AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The new minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammandu Maigari Dingyadi on Tuesday assumed office in the ministry, with a promise of harmonious working relationship with workers, employers of Labour and private organisation in order to move the ministry forward.

He said there were many unresolved labour issues on ground, calling for the cooperation and collaboration of management and staff of the ministry to tackle the issues headlong.

Dingyadi urged the staff of the ministry to imbibe the culture of hard work, discipline, commitment to duty and respect for each other in the course of discharging their duties in the ministry.

He used the occasion to commend the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha for her achievements in office since she was given the responsibility of managing the affairs of the ministry.

Dingyadi sort the cooperation of the Minister of State for Labour and Employment in the task of delivering on the mandate set for the ministry, while assuring that his leadership will bring about peace in labour sector.

Speaking earlier, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha said the “Labour Ministry is the oldest Ministry in the Country and its mandates cut across many areas including, employment generation through skills acquisition and empowerment, women and youth, labour standards, productivity measurement, occupational safety and health, social security and cooperative, trade union and industrial relations, conflict resolutions among stakeholders in the labour sectors, etc

“The Labour Ministry apart from the Headquarters has offices in the 36 States and six (6) geo political zones in the country. The ministry is a large with staff strength of over 4000. It also has a Labour Desk in Geneva, as well as other ministries.

“The Ministry is made of Professional and Service Departments as well as five Agencies

“The ministry has keyed into the eight (8) point priority areas of this administration. You may be aware that each Ministry signed a performance contract with the Presidency, Labour inclusive. Each Ministry is assessed quarterly including Labour Ministry:

“The 3rd quarter submissions on presidential priority areas and ministerial deliverable have been submitted;

“Currently a compendium of mandates and functions of the ministry and agencies are being collated for submission to the office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation

“The Ministry has developed Labour Employment Empowerment Programme (LEEP) as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of this administration to create 25 million jobs for the women and youths. This Programme will be formally launched by Mr. President any time from now”.

Continuing, she said: “The Ministry plays major role in the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

“It is worthy to know that the ministry with the co- operation of Labour Unions and other relevant stakeholders have being able to successfully negotiate the new minimum wage for the Nigeria Workers

“The labour environment has been relatively peaceful since this administration

“All Agencies, Departments and Units will take turn to formally brief you on their activities as soon as possible”.