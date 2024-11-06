N155.7bn road contract: F.G. approves redesigning portion of Abuja – Kaduna dual carriageway on concrete 

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, has approved that the remaining 127 kilometres of the Rehabilitation of Abuja – Kaduna – Zaria – Kano Dual Carriageway, Section I (Abuja – Kaduna) be redesigned using continuously reinforced concrete pavement (CRCP) instead of the present asphaltic one.

The contract, divided into three (3) sections, was awarded to Messrs Julius Berger (Nig.) PLC on 20th December, 2017 at an initial sum of N155, 748,178,425.50 billion (one hundred and fifty-five billion, seven hundred and forty-eight million, one hundred and seventy-eight thousand, four hundred and twenty-five naira, fifty kobo) with a completion period of thirty-six (36) months.

However, due to one reason or another, only Section II (Kaduna – Zaria) have been completed and partly handed over, with Section III (Zaria – Kano) partially completed, while Section I remained in a deplorable state worsened by continuous wear and tear, as well as the vagaries of weather.

In order to ameliorate the suffering of road users on the alignment, and most especially, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration to enhance critical infrastructures and transportation as enablers of growth, the said section was redesigned and re-scoped. It was divided into two (2) phases with Section I, Phase 1, covering 38 kilometres, redesigned to be built with CRCP (ragid/concrete pavement) and awarded to Messrs Dangote Industries Ltd., who subcontracted it to Messrs Hitech Africa Construction Ltd.

But due to the slow pace of work and abandonment of the remaining 127 kilometres, also considering the plight of road users and, most importantly, its socioeconomic impact as a gateway to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from the North, the Minister of Works, Engr. Nweze David Umahi has continuously engaged the company to accept the final reviewed contract sum and remobilise to site.

The lackadaisical approach to the project by the company, despite several variations and augmentations, prompted the Ministry to convey the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for a Final Offer of a reviewed contract sum of N740, 797, 204, 173.25 (seven hundred and forty billion, seven hundred and ninety-seven million, two hundred and four thousand, one hundred and seventy-three naira, twenty-five kobo). They were asked to accept the offer within seven (7) days or the contract will be terminated. The ultimatum expired on 4th November, 2024 and the company had already been served a 14-day Notice of Termination of Contract.

The Minister had hinted, at different fora, that if Messrs Julius Berger (Nig.) Plc are not willing to continue with the project at the agreed amount, they may as well come out plain, as the Ministry is ready to do it on concrete, while maintaining the same quality with that of the Lagos – Calabar Coastal Highway or the Apapa – Oworonshoki Expressway, which is built to last for between 50 – 100 years.

In a statement signed by Mohammed A. Ahmed, Director, Press and Public Relations, Umahi also maintained that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is worried about the stalemate on the remaining section of the very important road and is eager to see it resolved for work to commence, in earnest.