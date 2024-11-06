Lagos commercial driver attacks LASTMA officers, sets them on fire

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A Lagos commercial driver of a Volkswagen T4 with plate number, LSD 355 CK set ablaze Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA officers, in a brazen attempt to evade arrest.

In a distressing video showing the dastardly act, the driver was also seen setting his vehicle on fire.

According to a release by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, the incident occurred when the driver resisted arrest with extreme aggression.

The release further disclosed that the vehicle had earlier been intercepted for violating traffic regulations in the Cele inward Mile 2 area.

In the course of arrest, the driver and his conductor erupted into a frenzy, resorting to pouring petrol on LASTMA personnel and engaging in confrontations and physical attacks against officers present.

The injured LASTMA officers, who sustained severe burns, were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

However, LASTMA reiterated its unwavering commitment to preserving order and ensuring the safety of Lagos roads, as stipulated in the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

The agency urged all commercial and other drivers to comply fully with traffic regulations and respect the authority of LASTMA personnel, saying the Agency will not condone any form of violence or intimidation and will take firm and decisive action against those responsible.