Jigawa  APC  Warns  Against Attacks On State Leaders And Admonishes Those Instigating  Crisis In The Party .

The attention of All Progressive Congress APC Jigawa state chapter has been drown to the activities of the party enemies who are desperate to engender crisis in the party by embarking on smear campaign against party leaders in the state.

The party has been meticulously monitoring some write-up on social media and main stream media of the calculated attempt by some unscrupulous element to create disturbances and sow seed of disharmony in our great party.

These elements who are not even card carrying members of our party are using some few narrow-minded party members in promoting their sinister agenda against party peace and stability.

The led APC Jigawa state government under the leadership of Governor Malam Umar Namadi is a reflection and continuation of the immediate past state government led by H.E Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar CON mni.

The two Leaders have the party confidence and regards to the higher esteem, their reputation is sacrosanct to us and must be guarded jealously.

The Jigawa APC will never allow any misguided element to create discomfort or a scenario that may deter or interrupt the led APC Government from delivering it’s campaign promises in Jigawa state and Nigeria in general.

One of the such flabbergasted sponsored report against our leader the Hon minister of Defence Muhammed Badaru Abubakar CON mni will be verified and an appropriate sanction will be applied.

The faceless group that is not in any record of the APC headquarters Jigawa state had in their campaign of calumny labeled so many false allegations against the minister including anti-party.

It is imperative to ask that where was this group when The Minister was APC Northern Region Campaign Coordinator, and successfully delivered Jigawa state and the Northern region to president Bola Ahmed Tinibu GCFR during the 2023 general election.

Other childish and silly accusations against the Minister by the unknown group does not even worth to be mentioned.

However for the record and public clarification , Jigawa APC will use all necessary avenue within the ambit of law to fish out the group and the sponsor for appropriate political and legal action that will be a deterrent to others with mischief intentions.