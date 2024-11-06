25.2 C
Donald Trump declares victory

by Peter Anayo054

Donald Trump of the Republican Party has said he’s going to make America great again as he has been projected to win the presidential election.

He made this known in his speech on Wednesday while addressing voters in Florida after securing 266 electoral college votes, ahead of Kamara Harris, Presidential candidate of the Democratic Party (219).

“This is the greatest political movement of all time.

“We are going to help our country heal. We are going to fix our border.

“Our country was devastated before. I want to thank the American people for electing me as the 45th President and now the 47th President of the US.

“This will be the golden age of America.

“This victory will make America great again,” he stated.

Trump will be officially declared the winner of the historic US election with 270 electoral college votes counted.

The Republican Party is also expected to take control of the Senate.

 

 

