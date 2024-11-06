Air Peace introduces Opay payment solutions for seamless transactions

Air Peace has announced the integration of the Opay payment service into its Internet Booking Engine (IBE) platform.

This new partnership, featuring diverse payment options such as Bank Card, Opay Wallet, Bank Transfer, and Bank USSD, reinforces Air Peace’s commitment to delivering an enhanced, secure, and seamless payment experience for its customers.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Ejike Ndiulo, Head of Corporate Communications at Air Peace, said, “At Air Peace, we are continually evolving to meet our customers’ needs.

“Integrating the Opay payment service into our booking platform aligns with our dedication to providing unparalleled convenience, giving our passengers flexible and secure payment choices in a single interface.

“Our mission has always been to make the travel experience as smooth as possible, and this initiative marks another significant milestone in achieving that goal,” Dr. Ndiulo said.

This collaboration with Opay is part of Air Peace’s broader efforts to optimize the booking and travel experience. On October 2022, Air Peace launched its partnership with Kalabash to offer Pay-Small-Small, a payment option that allows customers to plan and pay for their flights in stages.

This innovative approach to payment flexibility enables more people to afford their travels with ease. Also, in October 2022, Air Peace introduced a comprehensive travel insurance product in partnership with AIICO Insurance, underscoring its commitment to customer safety and peace of mind throughout the journey.

Air Peace has consistently demonstrated leadership in service innovation, from enhancing customer convenience through new technology to expanding its domestic and international routes. Founded in 2013, Air Peace is Nigeria’s largest airline and West Africa’s leading carrier, serving an extensive network of destinations across Africa and beyond. The airline is driven by its vision to interconnect regions and offer world-class services to its valued passengers.