Total Blackout: 9th Time In 11 Months,’ National Grid Collapses Again

.Grid experiences partial disturbance due to lines tripping – TCN

 

For the umpteenth time, the Nigeria national grid, suffered another collapse on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, marking the ninth time that the residents of the country have been plunged into total darkness.

 

This as Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), says  the national grid experienced a partial disturbance at about 1.52 p.m. following series of lines and generators tripping.

 

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’S General Manager Public Affairs said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

 

Mbah said a series of lines and generators tripping  caused instability of the grid leading to the partial disturbance.

 

She said that the data from the National Control Centre (NCC) revealed that a part of the grid was not affected by the bulk power disruption.

 

According to her, TCN engineers are already working to quickly restore bulk power supply to the states affected by the partial disturbance.

 

” Presently, bulk power supply has been restored to Abuja, at 2.49 p. m, and TCN is gradually restoring to other parts of the country.

 

”We sincerely apologise for every inconvenience this may cause our electricity customers, ”she said.

 

Meanwhile a statement by the  Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) , Head, Corporate Communications, Emeka Ezeh informed  customers of a general system collapse that occurred at 13:52 hours today, 5th November 2024. This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the EEDC network.

Consequently, due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide services to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, and Imo States.

We are on standby awaiting detailed information about the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.

According to data from the Nigerian System Operator’s portal (niggrid.org), power generation dropped to an unprecedented zero megawatts from 2:00 pm, affecting all 22 operational generation companies (GenCos) nationwide.

 

This latest blackout is another blow to Nigeria’s struggling power sector, which has been plagued by instability, insufficient capacity, and frequent grid disturbances.

 

 

 

 

