Tinubu elevates Acting COAS, Oluyede with new rank of Lt. General

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has officially promoted the acting Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, to the rank of Lieutenant General.

The brief decoration ceremony of the acting Chief of Army Staff took place on Tuesday, 6th November 2024 at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The president commended the military for its unwavering courage, dedication and patriotism in maintaining the nation’s security.

“It is both an honour and a privilege to decorate you today,” the President stated.

“This recognition reflects your commitment and service to the Nigerian military, which speaks volumes through your exemplary record.

“We recognise all that you have been doing to ensure the country is safe and stable,’’ the president said.

President Tinubu assured the military that the government would always listen to their advice and keep the country on the path of peace and prosperity.

“We are facing challenges, but progress is being made,’’ he said.

The president attributed the success recorded in tackling terrorism and banditry to the “synergy’’ in the armed forces and urged the service chiefs to sustain harmony in their relationship for the betterment of the country.

“The synergy among you has calmed the country, and we need that stability to continue. We need to assure all citizens that prosperity is not far from them,’’ he said.

Lt. Gen. Oluyede expressed gratitude and acknowledged the solemnity of the occasion. He reiterated his commitment to upholding the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, and to maintaining peace across the country.

Lt. Gen. Oluyede (N/9318) was granted Regular Combatant Commission as second lieutenant as a member of the 39 Regular Course on September 19, 1992, with seniority in the same rank effective September 12, 1987.

The acting Chief of Army Staff participated in several operations, including the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) mission in Liberia, Operation Harmony IV in Bakassi and Operation Hadin Kai in the North Rank

