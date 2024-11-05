28.2 C
Lagos
November 6, 2024
Trending now

Tinubu elevates Acting COAS, Oluyede with new rank of Lt. General

Boosting Small Businesses integral to FG’s economic reforms

Hardship: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to unlearn, relearn and upskill to remain viable

House of Rep. Joint Committee on Public Assets, Special duties with federal…

FCTA Launches ‘Operation Sweep’ to Rid City Centre of Nuisances and Criminality

Total Blackout: 9th Time In 11 Months,’ National Grid Collapses Again

NNPCL Punctures Protesters’ Demand For Kyari’s Resignation

New Education Minister reverses policy of 18-year entry for varsity admission

Again, EEDC notifies Southeast States of national grid collapse

Public hearing to investigate grants, investment designated for devt. of Nigerians, Renewable…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Tinubu elevates Acting COAS, Oluyede with new rank of Lt. General

by Peter Anayo0103

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

 

 

President Bola Tinubu has officially promoted the acting Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, to the rank of Lieutenant General.

 

The brief decoration ceremony of the acting Chief of Army Staff took place on Tuesday, 6th November 2024 at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

 

The president commended the military for its unwavering courage, dedication and patriotism in maintaining the nation’s security.

 

“It is both an honour and a privilege to decorate you today,” the President stated.

 

“This recognition reflects your commitment and service to the Nigerian military, which speaks volumes through your exemplary record.

 

“We recognise all that you have been doing to ensure the country is safe and stable,’’ the president said.

 

President Tinubu assured the military that the government would always listen to their advice and keep the country on the path of peace and prosperity.

 

“We are facing challenges, but progress is being made,’’ he said.

 

The president attributed the success recorded in tackling terrorism and banditry to the “synergy’’ in the armed forces and urged the service chiefs to sustain harmony in their relationship for the betterment of the country.

 

“The synergy among you has calmed the country, and we need that stability to continue. We need to assure all citizens that prosperity is not far from them,’’ he said.

 

Lt. Gen. Oluyede expressed gratitude and acknowledged the solemnity of the occasion. He reiterated his commitment to upholding the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, and to maintaining peace across the country.

 

Lt. Gen. Oluyede (N/9318) was granted Regular Combatant Commission as second lieutenant as a member of the 39 Regular Course on September 19, 1992, with seniority in the same rank effective September 12, 1987.

 

The acting Chief of Army Staff participated in several operations, including the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) mission in Liberia, Operation Harmony IV in Bakassi and Operation Hadin Kai in the North Rank

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Shettima advocates stronger govt, media collaboration

Ugo Amadi

Just In: Tinubu orders immediate release of #EndBadGovernance protesters

Peter Anayo

Oshiomhole debunks claims of leadership rift in Edo APC.

Ugo Amadi
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO