SystemSpecs’ GMD, Dr. John Obaro, Advocates for Robust Digitalisation to Improve Governance Frameworks

Dr. John Obaro, Group Managing Director of SystemSpecs Holdings Limited, delivered a compelling address at the 2024 Chartered Institute of Directors Annual Directors Conference in Lagos, underscoring the crucial role of digital transformation in enhancing governance across sectors.

His presentation, on “Digitalisation and Governance: Leading with Accountability and Innovation,” offered actionable insights into how the Nigerian public sector and other organisations can harness digital solutions to drive transparency, efficiency, and stakeholder engagement.

During the session, Dr. Obaro addressed an audience of corporate leaders and directors on the need for robust governance frameworks that integrate modern technology to facilitate transparent decision-making, efficient service delivery, and improved public trust. He highlighted the transformative impact digital tools can have on governance by streamlining processes, enhancing accountability, and bridging communication gaps between organisations and citizens.

“The first thing is for people to get educated, and there are many free ways to gain a basic understanding of AI,” Dr. Obaro remarked. He emphasised that with these resources, anyone interested in AI can begin to build their confidence by experimenting with smaller-scale projects and eventually expanding into more complex applications. “For any organisation, look for one of your business areas and test it out. As you succeed, it helps build your confidence to delve into more intricate areas,” he explained, advocating a step-by-step approach to digital and AI adoption in governance.

Following his presentation, Dr. Obaro joined a distinguished panel that included Mrs. Funke Opeke, Managing Director of MainOne; Mrs. Olatomiwa Williams, Country Manager for Microsoft West Africa; and moderator Mr. Femi Williams, CEO of NewWaves Ecosystem, for an in-depth discussion on digitalisation’s implications for governance and economic advancement.

“Digitalisation is not merely a trend but a critical driver of accountability and operational excellence. By leveraging technology, we can improve service delivery, make data-driven decisions, and empower citizens to engage with governance more effectively,” Dr. Obaro stated. He further highlighted the success of Nigeria’s Treasury Single Account (TSA), which consolidated over 20,000 government accounts into a single structure, allowing for improved financial oversight and transparency.

The Annual Directors Conference attracted over 600 industry leaders, policymakers, and governance experts, each contributing perspectives on how technology can catalyse Nigeria’s governance and economic growth. Other speakers at the event echoed Dr. Obaro’s sentiments, emphasising that technology-enabled governance is essential for achieving sustainable development and fostering trust.