Security agencies foil attempt by Auxiliary thugs to cause mayhem at Oyo High Court

As ex-Oyo PMS boss, Auxiliary appears in Court

Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan.

Security agencies on Monday foiled an attempt by some unscrupulous criminal elements to cause mayhem at the premises of the state High Court during the arraignment of the former Chairman of the Oyo State Park Management System, Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi a.k.a. Auxiliary.

It was gathered that some thugs loyal to Auxiliary in the state had mobilised members to storm the court premises to disrupt activities at the court.

A source said many of the thugs were seen as early as 7.30 am in their numbers at the premises of the state High Court with the intent to cause violence and confusion at the premises.

Gatemen at the entrance of the court premises, sensing danger, decided to lock the main gate, with policemen carrying out stop and search.

However, the heavy presence of security agents before the commencement of the sitting foiled the plan to disrupt activities at the court premises.

It was learnt that when the thugs saw the intimidating presence of security agents, they started calling members of their group to stay away from the premises for fear of being apprehended.

Before the arrival of the Correctional vehicle conveying Auxiliary to the state High Court, many of the thugs have been cleared out of the way by security agents.

The former Chairman of the state Park Management System who had enjoyed a good relationship with governor Seyi Makinde fell out of favour when he was accused of posing a security threat to the governor after appointing him as the boss of the state motor union, though the governor claimed to have proscribed the National Union of Road Transport Workers ( NURTW).

Auxiliary was facing trial over an alleged armed robbery, murder, attempted murder, and possession of firearms.

The tension around the High Court premises became visible as vehicular patrol vans belonging to different security agencies were stationed at different locations.

Uniform and plain cloth security operatives including the soldiers, Police, Civil Defence and Amotekun Corps, among others are also noticed within and around the court premises.

According to the charge sheet, the Auxiliary’s alleged offence is punishable under Section 1(2)(a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, CAP RII, Vol.14, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

He is facing trial before Justice Olabisi Adetujoye of Fiat Court 5 of the state High Court.

The case, with suit number i/74c/2024 is between the state vs Mukaila Lamidi (Auxiliary).