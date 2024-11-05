34.2 C
Lagos
November 5, 2024
FCTA Launches ‘Operation Sweep’ to Rid City Centre of Nuisances and Criminality

Total Blackout: 9th Time In 11 Months,’ National Grid Collapses Again

NNPCL Punctures Protesters’ Demand For Kyari’s Resignation

New Education Minister reverses policy of 18-year entry for varsity admission

Again, EEDC notifies Southeast States of national grid collapse

Public hearing to investigate grants, investment designated for devt. of Nigerians, Renewable…

Nigeria’s interest abroad ‘ll be vigorously pursued in our foreign policy -Bianca…

Pandemonium as Police disperse council workers with teargas in Rivers

Flood: Borno govt marks 500 structures on waterways for demolition

FCTA launches ‘Operation Sweep’ to rid city centre of nuisances, criminality

Photo Gallery

Public hearing to investigate grants, investment designated for devt. of Nigerians, Renewable –Energy Sector by House Rep. Committee on Renewable Energy held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo071

L—R … Members of the Committee on  Renewable  Energy Hon, Kobis Ari Thimui, Hon, Bashir Usman and Chairman of the Committee on Renewable  Energy Hon  Afam Victor Ogene  during  a Public Hearing to  Investigate Grants and investment; designated  for the development of Nigerians, Renewable –Energy Sector from [2015] to  date, by  House Representative Committee on Renewable  Energy,  held at the National Assembly in Abuja Photos: ANAYO OPARA

L—R… Members of the Committee on  Renewable  Energy Hon, Kobis Ari Thimui, Minority Leader / representing of the Speaker House of Reps  Hon, Ali Isa  and Chairman of the Committee on Renewable  Energy Hon  Afam Victor Ogene during a  Public Hearing to investigate Grants and Investment; designated for the development of Nigerians, Renewable –Energy Sector from [2015] to date, by  House Representative Committee on Renewable  Energy,  held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R …Members of the Committee on Renewable Energy Hon, Kobis Ari Thimui, Hon, Bashir Usman Minority Leader / representing of the Speaker House of Reps  Hon, Ali Isa and Chairman of the Committee on Renewable Energy, Hon Afam Victor Ogene During A Public Hearing to Investigate Grants and investment; designated for the development of Nigerians, Renewable –Energy Sector from [2015] to date, by House Representative Committee on Renewable Energy, held at the National Assembly in Abuja Photos: ANAYO OPARA.

 

