November 5, 2024
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Priestly ordination by Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church Onireke, Lagos

by Peter Anayo092

From left: Episcopal Vicar, Ikeja Region, Very Rev. Fr. Anthony Fadairo; Archbishop of Lagos, His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins and  Episcopal Vicar, Badagry  Region, Very Rev. Fr. Francis Anyanwu, during the Priestly Ordination by Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lagos on 31//10/2024.

Cross Section of the Priest during the Priestly Ordination by the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos.

Archbishop of Lagos, His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins (middle) with the Cross Section  of the priest during the Priestly Ordination by Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lagos on 31/10/2024.

 

