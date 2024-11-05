November 5, 2024
Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

No directive given for workers to change salary accounts–AGF

by Ugo Amadi041

The Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Mrs. Oluwatoyin Madein, has said that no directive was issued to workers to change their salary accounts.

Madein gave the clarification in a statement by Bawa Mokwa,
Director of Press and Public Relations, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF).

She was reacting to a viral news that workers had been asked to change a particular financial institution registered on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) platform as their salary accounts.

The AGF said that the IPPIS office gives utmost priority to the welbeing of workers, and will not issue any directive that will mislead, misguide, or cause them unnecessary panic.

She said that whenever there was an application for change of salary account, it was always a personal decision of the worker concerned.

“The IPPIS Office has not issued any general directive to this effect as there is no reason to do so,” she said. .

She tasked financial institutions to implement necessary strategies to boost customers’ confidence and guarantee efficient fulfilment of their obligations to persons whose salaries are domiciled with them.

According to her, there are agencies that are statutorily mandated to determine the health and viability of financial institutions.

She expressed optimism that those agencies were up to their tasks.

She advised workers that may have genuine reasons to change their salary accounts on the IPPIS platform to follow the official procedures.

