NNPCL Punctures Protesters’ Demand For Kyari’s Resignation

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has declared that its Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mallam Mele Kyari, is not responsible for the hike in the prices of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol.

It would be recalled that some protesters have earlier stormed the headquarters of the oil giant in Abuja, demanding the resignation of Kyari over the increase in the prices of petrol nationwide.

Reacting to the development, spokesman for the NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, said that the protesters were not well informed about the true state of things in Nigeria’s fuel supply chain.

Soneye, in a chat with this newspaper, said, “Unfortunately, the protesters lack understanding of the sector. If they were informed, they would know that the GCEO is not responsible for the fuel price increase; in fact, he ensured Nigerians had access to fuel at N620 per liter for over a year, even when the landing cost was above N1,100. NNPC Ltd. does not import adulterated fuel. If anyone has evidence to the contrary, they should bring forward samples of any such fuel imported by NNPC.”

He added that no group or individuals motivated by selfish interests would deter or distract the NNPCL from achieving the goal of implementing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s roadmap for the sector to accomplish to ensure energy security for our nation.

“I won’t waste time engaging with individuals motivated by selfish interests. We have more pressing projects to accomplish to ensure energy security for our nation rather than focusing on inconsequential groups. We are committed to implementing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s roadmap for the sector, and no group will deter or distract us from achieving this goal,” he concluded.

Recall that the protesters, led by some civil society organisations, described Kyari’s leadership as incompetent, citing skyrocketing fuel prices, endless fuel queues, and economic hardship in Nigeria.