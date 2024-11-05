Nigeria’s interest abroad, will be vigorously pursued in our foreign policy – Bianca Ojukwu

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Amb Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu has said that the national interest of Nigeria will be vigorously pursued with her new portfolio in the new foreign policy thrust of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

Bianca, who was former High Commissioner of Nigeria to Ghana and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain gave the assurance on Monday in her office after the swearing-in of newly appointed minsters by President Tinubu.

She also extended her gratitude to the President for her appointment being one of the seven new ministers in the recent cabinet reshuffle in the Tinubu administration and also thanked the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Permanent Secretary, and other staff of the ministry.

She said that her coming to the ministry is her second missionary journey adding that the President knows why he chose and appointed her as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

She said: “It s my second missionary journey in this ministry and and I believe that the president knows why he chose me as Minister of State.

“I’ll key into the four pillars of the foreign policy thrust of this administration. We intend to harness the potentials of and vibrant energy of the youths to drive the nation’s foreign policy”.

The Minister said she hopes to advance the diaspora potential of the country as Africa’s most populous nation in the pursuit of this present government’s foreign policy thrust.

She added that as a former Ambassador of Nigeria to the Kingdom of Spain many years ago, she was able to ensure that the nation’s national interests in that country was adequately protected.

Recall that the Minister of Foreign Affairs Amb Yusuf Maitama Tuggar had earlier launched in mid year the 4Ds in the President Bola Tinubu administration’s foreign policy namely, Democracy, Demography, Diaspora and Development.