New minister says trade policy must empower Nigerian businesses

The newly appointed Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, has pledged to prioritise the empowerment of Nigerian businesses through effective trade policies.

Oduwole made the pledge upon her assumption of office on Monday in Abuja.

She outlined her vision for the ministry, aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of local enterprises and fostering economic growth.

According to Oduwole, trade policies must be tailored to meet the needs of Nigerian businesses.

“Trade policy must work for Nigerian businesses.

“We must ensure that our trade agreements, particularly the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA), are optimised for the benefit of local enterprises.

“We must focus on investment retention, therefore we need to create a more conducive environment for businesses currently operating in Nigeria,” she said.

The minister expressed confidence in the collaborative efforts of the ministry and its agencies, underscoring the importance of regular meetings to set measurable targets.

She highlighted the need for accountability and transparency in the implementation of trade initiatives.

“What gets measured gets done. When we focus on what is measured and we work in a systemic manner, then we will not be under pressure. We set targets, we set timelines, and we monitor them.

“We escalate promptly, and we do different. This is what President Bola Tinubu expects.There is a sense of urgency which he reiterated this afternoon at the swearing in.

“We as a team can promise Nigerians today that they will definitely see tangible results from us in the near future. With that, I look forward to working with you,” she said.

Oduwole acknowledged the existing challenges faced by Nigerian businesses, including energy constraints and market access issues.

She reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to addressing these bottlenecks, particularly through partnerships with other ministries.

She also reassured stakeholders of her willingness to collaborate with relevant bodies to create productive jobs and enhance Nigeria’s export capabilities.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Amb. Nura Rimi, expressed the williness of the ministry to support Oduwole achieve her vision for the industry and Nigeria.

“We all know what is required in Nigeria, but without strong leadership, without strong followership, there is nothing that can be achieved.

“So I will like to call on all directors, who I describe as supportive and hard-working, to join me in supporting the honourable minister.

“The president chose her because he knows that she is the right person. So we all have to come out of our shell to support her,” he said.