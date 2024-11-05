Man Arrested for Killing, Burying 19-year-old Scrap Dealer in Enugu

By Cosmas Chukwu

Tsehemba Joshua, a 30-year-old male suspected for alleged armed robbery and murder of a 19-year-old scrap scavenger, Yusuf Ibrahim has been arrested and arraigned by the operatives of the Enugu State Police Command.

A statement by the spokesperson of Enugu State Police Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said Joshua who’s accused of conspiring with two accomplices currently at large, to rob and strangle the victim has been remanded to the Enugu Correctional Custodial Centre following his court appearance.

Ndukwe added that; “The suspect was arrested by operatives from the Udenu Police Division of the Command, following a community alert regarding a shallow grave discovered in a bush at Ojo River in Ogbodu-Aba, Obollo Community, Udenu LGA.

“The suspect confessed to luring the victim under the pretence of selling a scrap motor vehicle propeller before robbing him of N100,000, strangling and burying his body in a shallow grave, on October 2, 2024.

“After a thorough investigation of the case by the Campus Monitoring/Anti-Cultism Section of the State CID Enugu, the suspect was arraigned and subsequently remanded, pending further court proceedings