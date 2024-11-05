November 5, 2024
Trending now

iPower Launches Advanced All-In-One Inverter

FCT Project: Compensation for Affected Communities to be Finalized Within Two Days-…

Environmental advocates demand transparency in relief distribution amid flood crisis call for…

Man Arrested for Killing, Burying 19-year-old Scrap Dealer in Enugu

Police Rescues Kidnapped 6 Months Old Baby, Arrests Six Suspects

#Endbadgovernance protest: Tinubu bows to pressure, orders immediate release of minors

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 5,2024

No directive given for workers to change salary accounts–AGF

New minister says trade policy must empower Nigerian businesses

Enugu to become hub of medical tourism as Mbah flags off 300-bed…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Man Arrested for Killing, Burying 19-year-old Scrap Dealer in Enugu

by Ugo Amadi023

By Cosmas Chukwu

Tsehemba Joshua, a 30-year-old male suspected for alleged armed robbery and murder of a 19-year-old scrap scavenger, Yusuf Ibrahim has been arrested and arraigned by the operatives of the Enugu State Police Command.

A statement by the spokesperson of Enugu State Police Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said Joshua who’s accused of conspiring with two accomplices currently at large, to rob and strangle the victim has been remanded to the Enugu Correctional Custodial Centre following his court appearance.

Ndukwe added that; “The suspect was arrested by operatives from the Udenu Police Division of the Command, following a community alert regarding a shallow grave discovered in a bush at Ojo River in Ogbodu-Aba, Obollo Community, Udenu LGA.

“The suspect confessed to luring the victim under the pretence of selling a scrap motor vehicle propeller before robbing him of N100,000, strangling and burying his body in a shallow grave, on October 2, 2024.

“After a thorough investigation of the case by the Campus Monitoring/Anti-Cultism Section of the State CID Enugu, the suspect was arraigned and subsequently remanded, pending further court proceedings

Related posts

DEFENCE MINISTER DIRECTS CDS TO PROVIDE SECURITY FOR ELECTRICITY TOWER REPAIRS

NewChampion

NDLEA intercepts US, Europe-bound drugs worth N16.6bn at seaports

Ugo Amadi

Lagos Local Government Bill amidst raging ripples over 37 Local Council Development Areas

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO