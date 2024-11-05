34.2 C
House of Rep. Joint Committee on Public Assets, Special duties with federal ministry of health , social welfare at Nat’l Assembly Abuja

by Peter Anayo060

L—R … Chairman of the Joint Committee on Public Assets and Special Duties Hon, Ademonrin Kuye, Deputy Chairman of the Committee Hon, Dabo  Haruna and member of the Committee Hon, Yusuf Galambi during the  House of Representative Join Committee on Public Assets and Special duties Need to Investigate and asses the Performance of Public Private Partnership Programmers and Concession Agreements on infrastructural development with federal ministry of health and social welfare at National Assembly Abuja yesterday PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

L—R … Chairman of the Joint Committee on Public Assets and Special duties Hon, Ademonrin Kuye, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon, Dabo  Haruna members of the committee Hon, Yusuf  Galambi and Hon, Rabiu Yusuf during the  House of Representative Join Committee on Public Assets and Special duties Need to Investigate and asses the Performance of Public Private Partnership Programmers and Concession Agreements on infrastructural development with federal ministry of health and social welfare at National Assembly Abuja yesterday PHOTO:  Anayo Opara.

 

 

