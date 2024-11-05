Hardship: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to unlearn, relearn and upskill to remain viable

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As Nigerians face economic challenges, Lagos State Governor, Mr Bababjide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday urged citizens to, unlearn and upskill in vocational skills in order to remain viable for themselves and the country.

Sanwo-Olu gave the charge at the 12th Graduation Ceremony for Up Skilled Tradesmen and Artisans, held in Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos.

The event which had 1, 200 graduands, was themed: “Building A Brighter Tomorrow: Through Skills and Innovation.”

According to the Governor; “A few days ago, I had to oil my skills. I reset my brain for greater tasks ahead. I’m better off now.

“I, therefore, urge you all to also reset your brain to be better citizens for yourself and the country.

“The main essence of government is to give hope to the hopeless. This skill you have acquired today is to make you to be self-reliant, on employers of labour. You are part of the future we are looking forward to in Lagos.

“Skills need to be oiled, improved. You are the backbone of our economy. You are the new renewed hope Mr. President is talking about.

“You are helping the government to reduce the burden of unemployment in the state.

“You are starting a new thing in your life to get better in life. I, therefore, urge you to learn and relearn. You are indeed a role model.”

Sanwo-Olu also charged the artisans to take advantage of the state Employment Trust Fund, which can give them loans to expand their trade at a reduced rate, not exceeding 5 percent per annum.

In his address, the State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Akinyemi Akingbotafe said the training was to equip the artisans with technical skills to enhance their efficiency, give them vital information that will bring about innovation in their skills.

He therefore urged the participants to always have a positive mindset about their profession and as well contribute their quota to the development of the economy of the state, just as he commended the state governor for the growth of his ministry and support for the artisans.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2