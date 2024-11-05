34.2 C
November 5, 2024
Flood: Borno govt marks 500 structures on waterways for demolition

by Peter Anayo069

A building is being marked for demolition by an official of the Borno State Government.

 

AHMED MARI,  Maiduguri

 

The Borno State Government  Committee on Buffer Zones Demarcation has marked 500 structures along the waterways for demolition to forestall the recurrence of flood disasters.

It would be recalled that flood-ravaged Maiduguri, the Borno state capital and its environs on 10th, September 2024 as a result of spillage of Alau Dam that killed many people and destroyed property worth billions of Naira.

The areas assessed by the committee so far include Lagos Bridge, the boundaries of Forestry Quarters, Fori, Galtimari, and Shettimari New GRA extension.

This exercise is part of the Borno State Government’s efforts to delineate buffer zones along Maiduguri’s waterways and its environs, with the aim of reducing flood risks, protecting communities from hazards posed by unregulated developments, and promoting effective urban planning.

The committee is committed to expanding its assignment in additional key flood-prone locations and appeals to residents to fully cooperate and support the government in creating a safer environment for everyone, as stipulated by land-use laws governing development near waterways.

 

