34.2 C
Lagos
November 5, 2024
Trending now

FCTA Launches ‘Operation Sweep’ to Rid City Centre of Nuisances and Criminality

Total Blackout: 9th Time In 11 Months,’ National Grid Collapses Again

NNPCL Punctures Protesters’ Demand For Kyari’s Resignation

New Education Minister reverses policy of 18-year entry for varsity admission

Again, EEDC notifies Southeast States of national grid collapse

Public hearing to investigate grants, investment designated for devt. of Nigerians, Renewable…

Nigeria’s interest abroad ‘ll be vigorously pursued in our foreign policy -Bianca…

Pandemonium as Police disperse council workers with teargas in Rivers

Flood: Borno govt marks 500 structures on waterways for demolition

FCTA launches ‘Operation Sweep’ to rid city centre of nuisances, criminality

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

FCTA launches ‘Operation Sweep’ to rid city centre of nuisances, criminality

by Peter Anayo076

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has intensified its efforts to rid the city centre of nuisances and criminality through “Operation Sweep,” a comprehensive initiative addressing various issues.

This directive was given by FCT Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike, and is being spearheaded by Commissioner of FCT, CP Olatunji Disu.

Dr. Oluremi Peter, Secretary of the Command and Control Centre, who represented the FCTA Director of Security,  Adamu Gwarry, said, the operation has been ongoing for nine days, covering four sectors of the city simultaneously.

A key focus area is Ruga village, where numerous shanties and illegal structures have been erected on private plots of land, harbouring criminal elements and unauthorized persons.

“The site’s proximity to the rail corridors poses a significant security risk, particularly given the recent incidents of rail track vandalism,” Dr. Peter explained.

“Removing these illegal structures will improve the security of the rail corridor and ensure safer passage for Metro line users”, he added.

To prevent reoccupation by displaced individuals, the FCT Minister has warned that plot owners must develop their land or face revocation. Many plot owners have previously been denied access to their land due to these shanties and criminal elements.

At the Ruga facility, comprehensive security measures ensured no escapees. The Social Development Secretariat provided food and training in various trades to occupants, focusing on employment creation.

“The FCT Minister aims to give individuals a sense of living, not just removing them from the streets,” Dr. Peter emphasized.

According to him, Barr Wike is committed to giving individuals a sense of living, not just removing them from the streets. The Social Development Secretariat provides food and training in various trades to occupants of the Ruga facility, focusing on employment creation. This approach has been appreciated by residents, who have been supportive of the cleanup efforts.

The FCTA’s efforts demonstrate its commitment to creating a safer, more prosperous city for all residents.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Sanwo-Olu didn’t sue EFCC over alleged plan to arrest, prosecute him after tenure

Ugo Amadi

Islamic cleric bags life imprisonment for defiling minor

Ugo Amadi

Iwuanyanwu, a highly transformational leader- FERMA.

Ugo Amadi
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO