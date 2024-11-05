FCTA Launches ‘Operation Sweep’ to Rid City Centre of Nuisances and Criminality

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has intensified its efforts to rid the city centre of nuisances and criminality through “Operation Sweep,” a comprehensive initiative addressing various issues.

This directive was given by FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, and is being spearheaded by Commissioner of FCT, CP Olatunji Disu.

Dr. Oluremi Peter, Secretary of the Command and Control Centre, who represented the FCTA Director of Security, Adamu Gwarry, said, the operation has been ongoing for nine days, covering four sectors of the city simultaneously.

A key focus area is Ruga village, where numerous shanties and illegal structures have been erected on private plots of land, harbouring criminal elements and unauthorized persons.

“The site’s proximity to the rail corridors poses a significant security risk, particularly given the recent incidents of rail track vandalism,” Dr. Peter explained.

“Removing these illegal structures will improve the security of the rail corridor and ensure safer passage for Metro line users.”

To prevent reoccupation by displaced individuals, the FCT Minister has warned that plot owners must develop their land or face revocation. Many plot owners have previously been denied access to their land due to these shanties and criminal elements.

At the Ruga facility, versatile security measures ensured no escapees. The Social Development Secretariat provided food and training in various trades to occupants, focusing on employment creation. “The FCT Minister aims to give individuals a sense of living, not just removing them from the streets,” Dr. Peter emphasized.

The Social Development Secretariat provides food and training in various trades to occupants of the Ruga facility, focusing on employment creation. This approach has been appreciated by residents, who have been supportive of the cleanup efforts.

The FCTA’s efforts demonstrate its commitment to creating a safer, more prosperous city for all residents.