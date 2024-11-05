FCT Project: Compensation for Affected Communities to be Finalized Within Two Days- Wike

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In a bid to addressed obstruction issues delaying the project’s completion at major projects site in the Capital city, FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, said Compensation for affected communities will be finalized within two days.

“what we went to do at Life camp, has to do majorly cost with the crops, and then there are some small amount of houses that we need to compensate them. But if it requires relocating them we’ll do, if it requires just compensation we’ll do. It depends on what is available. What is important is to us is that we are working together with the various communities”

At Life Camp, Wike expressed satisfaction with Julius Berger’s quality work, noting the happiness of the local residents. At Katampe, he announced an extension of the contract scope to link to N20, with the contractor committing to complete the additional work by May next year.

“With what I’ve seen Julius Berger doing, I’m quite satisfied that by the grace of God, April next year, they would have handed over this project and it will be available for Nigerians to use. So what is important is that we are going to have what is called International Conference Centre, that can meet the standard of any other International Conference Centre in the world. So I’m quite happ”

The Minister also visited the International Conference Centre, currently undergoing rehabilitation to meet international standards.he Following President’s directive, Julius Berger is working to complete the project by April next year.

“Now we are here at the International Conference Centre. You remember that when Mr. President came to inaugurate the ECOWAS Parliament, it was embarrassing for Nigeria as a giant of Africa, not to have a befitting International Conference Centre”

“Therefore, Mr. President directed immediately that we must have to rehabilitate it and bring it to international standard of what we call International Conference Centre”

Wike emphasized the importance of completing these projects within the second anniversary of President’s tenure, demonstrating significant progress in Abuja’s development.

TheMinister outlined the Renewed Hope Agenda, President’s ambitious plan to transform Abuja into a world-class city. “We want Abuja to compete with any other city in the world,” Wike emphasized, highlighting the administration’s commitment to progress.

Upon taking office, Wike noted that Abuja was largely stagnant, but now, significant strides are being made. Satellite towns are receiving attention, and projects like Keti to Kabusa, Kabusa to Takushara, and A2 to Pai are slated for completion

“The aim of Mr. President, the Renewed Hope Agenda, is that we should have a city that looks like other city. Remember when we came onboard, virtually, everything was idle, nothing was going on. By the time we finish and Mr. President finishes his first tenure, you would know that Abuja can compete with any other city in the world, which is very very basic. That is what we want to achieve and we believe we are going to achieve that”

Wike’s vision aligns with AIIC’s mission to promote private sector investment in FCT infrastructure and services. With ongoing efforts, Abuja is poised to become a shining example of urban development in Africa.