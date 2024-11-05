Environmental advocates demand transparency in relief distribution amid flood crisis call for urgent government action

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Morris Alagoa, Deputy Executive Director of the Environmental Defenders Network, has urged the Bayelsa State government to urgently utilize the N3 billion allocated for flood relief to assist victims in Biseni, Amasomma, Sampuo, and other affected communities. During a visit to Biseni, he highlighted the dire situation and called for immediate action from both state and federal governments, as well as intervention agencies.

Alagoa criticized the Niger Delta Ministry’s ineffectiveness and urged the Niger Delta Development Commission to provide assistance.

He emphasized the need for transparent distribution of relief materials to prevent misappropriation. Local leaders echoed his concerns, expressing feelings of abandonment despite the region’s oil wealth and calling for both immediate and long-term solutions to flooding issues.

Most of the victims from several communities across the Kingdom who are taking refuge on a bridge, road and makeshift camps have sent a passionate save our souls cry to the Federal and Bayelsa State government to come to their rescue.

Many homes, schools, health facilities, worship centres, roads and farmlands have been submerged by the rampaging flood waters

It’s tales of sufferings from natives of several communities in Biseni Kingdom in Bayelsa State who have become victims of the ravaging floods which have sacked them from their homes, businesses and other facilities in the area.

From Kilama to Perebiri- Ayahkumo, Egbebiri and Tuburu communities, the story is the same for many residents who look traumatized as their houses and property are now under water from the Rivers Niger and Benue as well as the Orashi River. The house of the Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Area Council, Mr. Bulodisiye Ndiwari was not spared either as it has been overtaken by flood.

The Ibedaowei of Biseni clan, King David Obuma, a former Majority Leader in the State House of Assembly says they feel abandoned as the floods have brought serious hunger and shelter issues, urging the government to help the people to sandfill some places as higher grounds for refuge as short term measure, while embankment of the river bank, dykes and dams should be constructed as long term solutions.

Also, King Akile Peter Debekeme, the Pere of Biseni lamented that despite playing host to several oil wells and gas facilities, the people of the Kingdom continue to be at the receiving end of flood disasters each year, calling for government’s intervention through the provision of relief materials and construction of internally displaced persons camps in the area.

Some of the displaced persons including the secretary to the chiefs’ council, Oweifa Godday and Ere Konugha who are taking refuge at a temporary shelter on a bridge say they are distressed and confused as they are separated from their families.

Apart from Biseni, communities in Epie Kingdom in Yenagoa, Sampou in Kolokuma-Opokuma, Sagbama and Ogbia are also affected by the flood disaster in Bayelsa State,