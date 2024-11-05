Endbadgovernance protest: Tinubu bows to pressure, orders immediate release of minors

.Swears in 7 new ministers

President Bola Tinubu has directed the immediate release of the minors arrested during the End Bad Governance protests.

Alhaji Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, made the disclosure on Monday in Abuja when he addressed State House correspondents.

Idris said that Mr Lateef Fagbemi, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, was asked to drop all charges against the minors immediately and ensure their release.

“There have been enquiries and commentaries about the fate of the minors arrested by the Nigerian Police that were undergoing some legal processes. You also saw what happened in the courtroom.

“And as a result of that, Mr President, because of his very deep commitment to democracy and the rule of law, and without prejudice to the legal processes, has directed the immediate release of all the minors,” he said.

He added that the President also directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction to ensure the welfare of the minors and reunion with their parents or guardians.

Idris said the President also directed that an administrative committee be set up immediately to be headed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs to look at all issues surrounding the arrest, detention, treatment, and release of the minors.

According to the minister, Tinubu directed that all law enforcement agents involved in the arrest and legal processes should be investigated.

He added that anyone found to have committed any infractions, appropriate disciplinary action would be taken against them.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu joins the Nigerian media industry in mourning the passing of a trail-blazing journalist and first female editor of the Champion Newspapers, Dr Ngozi Fidelia Anyaegbunam, at the age of 67.

Beyond her journalism career, Dr Anyaegbunam was a lecturer at the University of Calabar (UNICAL) and rose to head the Department of General Studies in the institution. She was also the author of the popular book- “Waziri Ibrahim- Politics without bitterness”.

She served as a consultant to several institutions, including the National Population Commission, National Electric Power Authority and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The President pays tribute to Dr Anyaegbunam’s tireless contributions to the media profession in Nigeria, celebrating her journalistic excellence and award-winning works, which helped shape the standards of the profession.

President Tinubu extends his heartfelt condolences to Dr Anyaegbunam’s family and friends, including former colleagues at the Champion newspaper, Daily Times and in the media generally, as well as at UNICAL.

He prays God Almighty to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort those she left behind.