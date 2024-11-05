Anambra : Rector advises pioneer students to be technology driven

Phil Okose, Onitsha

Rector of the Gozie Anyachebelu Polytechnic (GOZPOLY), Onitsha, Anambra State, Engr Mrs Chioma Abone, has during the orientation of the pioneer students of the tertiary institution, advised the students to be technology driven to meet up with the present global challenges.

She had while espounding various aspects of what she termed, “wonders of the 21st century technology”, specifically emphasized the place of techpreneurship training among contemporary Nigerian youths.

The rector reminded the youths that the present world is technology-driven and therefore advised them not to allow themselves to be left behind by what she called, “fast changing world driven by technology”.

Engr Mrs Abone particularly counseled the new students of the polytechnic to always stay focused and be steadfast during the course of their program, emphasizing to them of the need for discipline and determination in pursuit of one’s dream.

In his 45 minutes exposition on “Techpreneurship”, a resource person, Mr. Hope Chekwube, stressed the growing importance of the acquisition of techpreneurship skills in modern businesses and the technology world.

He had while systematically justifying individual and group acquisition of techpreneurship, outlined what he described as the expected attitude for the actualisation of techpreneurship skills.

According to him, humility, collaboration and prayerfulness among others were essential in techpreneurship education, enjoining the new students not only to collectively work with their course mates, teachers and professionals, but also to be prayerful.

Earlier in his brief opening remarks, the Techpreneurship Administrator of the school, Engr. John-Paul Obiaronye, had given a short history of the polytechnic and while welcoming the students to the institution, encouraged them to apply themselves diligently to their studies in the school.

He described techpreneurship as an ultimate skill in the contemporary world and assured the students that they would always remain grateful for attending the Gozie Anyachebelu Polytechnic to acquire what he termed, “unique techpreneurship education”.