Champion Newspapers LTD
EnergyLatest news

Again, EEDC notifies Southeast States of national grid collapse

by Peter Anayo059

The national grid has again collapsed leading to a nationwide blackout across the country.

Mr. Emeka Ezeh, Head, of Corporate Communications, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) revealed this in a release today, expecting the restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo anytime soon.

The statement further reads:

 

“NOTICE OF GENERAL SYSTEM COLLAPSE

“The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a general system collapse that occurred at 13:52 hours today, 5th November 2024. This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the EEDC network.

“Consequently, due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide services to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information about the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.”

 

 

