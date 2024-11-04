Traditional Rulers Endorse Otuaro’s Leadership in Niger Delta Development

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The South-South Monarchs Forum (SSMF) has thrown its support behind reforms being implemented by the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Administrator, Dr. Dennis Otuaro, aimed at enhancing the program’s effectiveness for the people of the Niger Delta.

The first-class traditional rulers’ group commended Otuaro for his proactive stakeholder engagement approach, which they said strengthens peace-building efforts and development in the region.

The SSMF chairman and former minister of petroleum resources, his royal majesty, King Edmund Daukoru, expressed these views during a meeting with Otuaro . The meeting was convened by the SSMF at the Bayelsa State traditional rulers council secretariat in Yenagoa.

Simultaneously, a group of Niger Delta youths, including members of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Central Zone and phases two and three of PAP, held a solidarity rally in Yenagoa to voice their support for Otuaro’s leadership and the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

IYC’s National Director of Mobilisation, Harry Fubara, and Central Zone Chairman, Perekosufa Ineife, urged detractors to halt negative campaigns against Otuaro, emphasizing his accomplishments since taking office.

A statement issued on sunday by Mr. Igoniko Oduma, the Special Assistant on media to the PAP administrator, quoted Daukoru as saying that Otuaro’s practical approach to stakeholder engagement demonstrates his commitment to the region.

Represented by the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM King Bubaraye Dakolo, Daukoru expressed approval of Otuaro’s appointment and lauded his genuine efforts to revitalize the program for sustainable peace, security, and stability.

The traditional rulers assured Otuaro of their support to see him complete his tenure and called on critics to let him carry out his duties.

Daukoru, the Amanyanabo of Nembe Kingdom, also advised the Federal Government to ignore calls from anti-Niger Delta elements seeking to terminate the PAP, emphasizing that the challenges that necessitated its establishment remain unresolved.

The former OPEC Secretary-General highlighted that since assuming office, Otuaro has shown an in-depth understanding of his role and the program’s mandate. He added, “You understand the Niger Delta, and your approach—engaging all stakeholders—underscores your commitment. There is no better way to achieve peace and development. We commend you wholeheartedly.

“This time will be different from before when administrators didn’t complete their tenures. You will serve through. The Nigerian government has tried to end this program in the past, but we have always insisted that the PAP cannot be ended until peace is fully restored, and the youth are properly trained and rehabilitated. Ending the program prematurely would mean that the purpose has not been achieved.”

Daukoru reiterated the importance of PAP fulfilling its mandate, urging the government to allow Otuaro to lead the program to its intended goals. He cautioned those attempting to disrupt his administration to stand down and let him carry out his duties to rehabilitate the Niger Delta youth fully.

Several SSMF members from Akwa Ibom, Delta, and Rivers states, including HRM King Leslie Eke, Eze Gbakagbaka of Evo Kingdom; HRM King Pere Luke, Pere of Akugbene-Mein Kingdom; and HRM King Ogurimerime Ukori, Ovie of Agbon Kingdom, praised Otuaro’s energetic start. They thanked President Tinubu for appointing Otuaro and encouraged the PAP administrator to stay focused on his work, undeterred by those opposing the peace, economic growth, and security of the region.

In his response, Dr. Otuaro expressed that his dedication to serving the Niger Delta is driven by passion and a sense of duty, assuring the monarchs that President Tinubu is committed to the region’s progress. He pledged to continue advancing reforms and deepening stakeholder engagement, inclusivity, and continuity in the program, adapting to its expanding scope.

“I will always seek your advice,” he told the monarchs. “It’s essential to connect with you, my fathers, as you are key to the peace and development of the region,” he added.