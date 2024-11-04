President  swears in new ministers today

President Bola Tinubu will today swear in seven newly-appointed ministers after they were cleared by the Senate last week.

This is according to a Sunday statement from the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will swear in the new seven ministers tomorrow Monday. The Ministers are Dr Nentawe Yilwatda – Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi – Minister of Labour & Employment; Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu – Minister of State Foreign Affairs,” he said.

“Others are Dr Jumoke Oduwole – Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (Trade and Investment), Idi Mukhtar Maiha – Minister of Livestock Development; Yusuf Abdullahi Ata – Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development and Dr Suwaiba Said Ahmad – Minister of State Education.”

The Senate had last week cleared the ministers following a screening in Abuja. They were appointed after President Bola Tinubu reshuffled the cabinet following calls for a rejig.

Tinubu sacked five ministers and nominated seven others as ministers, and forwarded their names to the Senate for confirmation. He also re-assigned 10 ministers to new portfolios.

Bianca was appointed as the Minister of State Foreign Affairs, while Nentawe Yilwatda was picked as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, ending the tenure of suspended Betta Edu.

The President also nominated Maigari Dingyadi as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Jumoke Oduwole as the Minister of Industry, Idi Maiha as Minister for the newly created Livestock Development Ministry, Yusuf Ata as the Minister of State, Housing, and Urban Development, with Suwaiba Ahmad as Minister of State Education.

President Tinubu sacked Uju-Ken Ohanenye as Minister of Women Affairs; Lola Ade-John as Minister of Tourism; Tahir Mamman as Minister of Education; Abdullahi Gwarzo as Minister of State, Housing, and Urban Development; and Jamila Ibrahim as Minister of Youth Development.

Tinubu had appointed 48 persons as ministers in August 2023, about three months after he was sworn in as president.