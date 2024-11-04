33.4 C
November 4, 2024
Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Israeli position on ceasefire may affect Iran’s response to Israeli attack – President

by Ugo Amadi068
  President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran said Israel’s position on ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon may impact the “type and intensity” of his country’s response to the recent Israeli “aggression” on its territory.
He made the remarks at a cabinet meeting while stressing that Iran would in no way let any aggression against its territory and security go unanswered.
“They know very well that in case of making any mistake against the Islamic Republic of Iran, they will receive a teeth-breaking response,” Pezeshkian said.
“However, if they reconsider their behavior, accept ceasefires (in Gaza and Lebanon) and stop killing the region’s oppressed and innocent people, it may impact the type and intensity of our response.”
In his speech, Pezeshkian also slammed the “hypocritical” approach adopted by the United States and certain European countries towards the crisis in the region.
He added that the United States has always resorted to warmongering in different parts of the world.
The Israel Defense Forces announced on October 26 that it conducted “precise and targeted” airstrikes on targets in Iran in response to recent attacks from the country.
Speaking one day after the Israeli attack, Pezeshkian said his country would give a “fitting response” to Israel’s “aggression.” (Xinhua/NAN

