How young people can contribute to urban development, tackling climate change…Minister

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The minister of Housing and Urban Development, Architect Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has stressed the role of the youth in the planning and development of urban cities and communities in the country.

Dangiwa said to achieve effective urbanization, it is essential to incorporate youth perspectives into urban planning and development.

The minister stated that young people bring unique insights and powerful voices that can shape the future of the communities.

Dangiwa who stated this at the annual celebration of World Cities Day in Abuja said , “By engaging youth in urban planning and decision-making, we can create cities that offer opportunities for all while remaining resilient to the impacts of climate change.

“This year’s Urban October themes, ‘engaging youth and recognizing their leadership in climate action’ are both timely and crucial.

“Today’s youth are not only the leaders of tomorrow; they are already making significant contributions to sustainable urbanization through innovation and advocacy. Therefore, empowering them to take charge is vital for effectively addressing climate change and ensuring our cities remain resilient in the face of emerging challenges.

“Consequently, it is our responsibility to create spaces where their ideas are valued and acted upon. By supporting their initiatives with the necessary resources, we can enhance their impact on urban development and climate resilience.

“To our young leaders here today: you have the power to drive real change. We trust in your potential, and we are committed to providing you with the resources and opportunities you need to shape a sustainable, equitable urban future. We stand with you, ready to amplify your voices and support your efforts in creating cities that reflect our shared values.

“Additionally, the government has launched initiatives specifically targeted at youth involvement in climate projects, promoting the active participation of youth in urban development, we are laying the foundation for cities that are inclusive, resilient, and sustainable.

“These efforts align closely with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to poverty, inequality, and climate change. Addressing these challenges requires the support of every segment of society, with youth playing a key role”.

Earlier, the permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi noted that the Urban October celebration will give Nigeria the opportunity to join the global community in advancing issues of sustainable urbanization.

“The theme of the 24th World Habitat Day is engaging youth to create a better urban future. This theme, among other things, calls on everyone to reflect on basic human rights, to adequate shelter, and encourages collective responsibility for the future of human habitat, particularly in the face of increasing urbanization, rapid population growth, and climate change.

“While the cities and townships continue to serve as end-use of economic growth for our nation, it is logical to pay special attention to the total welfare of these human settlements in areas of adequate and affordable housing, access to basic services, and adequate infrastructure, economic environment, social well-being, and so on.

“The Ministry is in the process of initializing a vibrant National Social Housing Fund to assist the unions at the lowest social strata to access adequate housing. The different themes designed to drive discussions at 2024 World Agenda Meeting and World Cities Meeting resonate with a charge for higher levels of collaboration among stakeholders.

“In particular, it carries significant implications for youth in Nigeria and Ethiopia. The two themes have brought to the fore the need for youth to have a seat at the discussion table for the shaping, the solution of their cities, drive innovative solutions to urban challenges, advocate for policies and practices that mitigate climate change, and lead community-based projects that promote social mobility.

“Above all different platforms need to be created to facilitate youth engagement, build their capacity, and grant them access to sources for innovative solutions”. Ogunbiyi said.

The permanent secretary said the World Habitat Day focuses on raising awareness of housing needs and the challenges cities face in providing adequate, affordable, and sustainable shelter. World Cities.

He noted the broader role of cities in global sustainability and encourages solutions for creating more resilient urban areas.

According to him, This year’s themes – “Engaging Youth to Create a Better Urban Future” for World Habitat Day, and “Youth Leading Climate Action for Cities” for World Cities Day – are highly relevant in recognizing the essential role of youth in shaping the future of our urban landscapes.