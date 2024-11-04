Heirs Energies CEO to Showcase African Energy Leadership at African Energy Week 2024

Heirs Energies, a leading integrated energy company in Africa, announces its participation in the prestigious African Energy Week (AEW) 2024, taking place from November 4-8 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Osa Igiehon, CEO of Heirs Energies, will represent the company at this pivotal gathering of energy stakeholders across the continent and beyond.

AEW 2024, centered on the theme “Investment in African Energies: Energy Growth Through Enabling Environment,” brings together high-level government officials, industry leaders, and international investors to shape the future of Africa’s energy sector.

Osa will participate in several key sessions, including:

A fireside chat on “Navigating Nigeria’s Energy Future: Challenges, Strategies, and Opportunities in the Upstream Sector”

A panel discussion on opportunities for Nigerian independent operators

An exclusive roundtable on Africa’s green energy future, sharing Heirs Energies’ vision for African energy development

“Heirs Energies is committed to driving sustainable energy solutions that power Africa’s growth,” said Osa Igiehon, CEO of Heirs Energies.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration in shaping a sustainable energy future, Heirs Energies reaffirms its commitment to driving progress in Africa’s energy sector.

“Our participation in African Energy Week 2024 shows our dedication to collaborating with stakeholders across the continent to unlock Africa’s vast energy potential and address global energy security challenges,” Osa stated.

The event will feature prominent attendees including heads of state, ministers of energy and petroleum resources from various African countries, global energy leaders, and executives from major international organizations.

Heirs Energies’ involvement in AEW 2024 reflects its position as a key player in Africa’s energy landscape and its commitment to fostering partnerships that drive innovation and sustainable development across the continent.

About Heirs Energies

Heirs Energies Limited (formerly HeirsHoldings Oil & Gas Limited) is Africa’s leading indigenous-owned integrated energy company, committed to meeting Africa’s unique energy needs while aligning with global sustainability goals. Having a strong focus on innovation, environmental responsibility, and community development, Heirs Energies leads the evolving energy landscape and contributes to a more prosperous Africa.