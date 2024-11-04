Fashion: Adeleke is passionate about uplifting Osun to reach wider world -Aide

.Fashion shows have potential of exceeding $10bn -Organizer

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Special Adviser to Governor Ademola Adeleke on Intergovernmental Affairs, Adejobi Olubi, has disclosed that the Governor was passionate about uplifting Osun State to the wider world.

Speaking at a press conference held on Sunday in Osogbo, the state capital, in preparation to the forthcoming Osogbo Fashion and Garment Week, Olubi said the Governor was keen on making youths in the state fulfill their ambitions.

He said: “We have a Governor, Governor Ademola Adeleke, who is extremely passionate about uplifting Osun State, about getting our young people to fulfill their ambition,and about opening Osun State to the wider world.

“So, we are taking our que from the demonstrable act of the Governor and decide to follow the Governor’s footsteps by starting Osogbo fashion week”.

Meanwhile, Olubi, who is the organizer of the event, revealed that Fashion shows have the potential of exceeding $10billion in a year, hence the need for government to leverage on fashion for economic diversification.

He added that the Osun Fashion Week would positively impact on the economy of the State as the event will create jobs for youths.

“This event is about promoting the talented people in Osogbo and Osun State at large. There are talented people here, who can produce something that somebody sitting in Atlanta, London, Abuja among others, will see and like, and with the aide of social media they are only one click away.

“Fashion shows have the potential of exceeding $10billion in a year. What we are bringing to the market, come November 30, is fresh, and original. We are infusing our traditional garment into contemporary designs, to make it unique.

“In terms of the designers, we started with about 50. So, after assessing all, we took that number down to the 17 we are having today. On that day, we will have between 40 and 45 models.

“The event will showcase fashion design innovations, vision, ingenuity and skills of talented young designers, garment makers, jewelers, make-up artists, models and other technicians in the Osogbo fashion eco-chain”.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2