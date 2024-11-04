Fashion: Adeleke is passionate about uplifting Osun to reach a wider world – Aide 

..Fashion shows has potential of exceeding $10bn – Organizer

Adejobi Olubi addressing newsmen

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

Adejobi Olubi, the Special Adviser to Governor Ademola Adeleke on Intergovernmental Affairs, has disclosed that the Governor is passionate about uplifting Osun State to wider world.

Speaking at a press conference held on Sunday, in Osogbo in preparation to the forthcoming Osogbo Fashion and Garment Week, Olubi, said the Governor keen on making youths in the state fulfill their ambitions.

According to him, we have a governor, Governor Ademola Adeleke, who is extremely passionate about uplifting Osun State, about getting our young people to fulfill their ambition, about opening Osun State to the wider world.

“So, we are taking our que from the demonstrable act of the governor and decide to follow the governor’s footsteps by starting Osogbo fashion week.”

Meanwhile, Olubi who is the organizer of the event, revealed that Fashion shows has the potential of exceeding $10billion in a year, hence the need for government to leverage on fashion for economic diversification.

He added that the Osun fashion week will positively impact on the economy of the State, as the event will create jobs for youths when it climax.

He added, “This event is about promoting the talented people in Osogbo and Osun State at large. There are talented people here, who can produce something that somebody sitting in Atlanta, London, Abuja among others, will see and like, and with the aide of social media they are only one click away.

“Fashion shows has the potential of exceeding $10billion in a year.

“What we are bringing to the market, come November 30, is fresh, and original. We are infusing our traditional garment into contemporary designs, to make it unique.

“In terms of the designers, we started with about 50 so after accessing and all we took that number down to the 17 we are having today. On that day we will between 40 – 45 models

“The event will showcase fashion design innovations, vision, ingenuity and skills of talented young designers, garment makers, jewelers, make-up artists, models and other technicians in the Osogbo fashion eco-chain.”