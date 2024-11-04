Creators’ Conference: Nestlé Nigeria relaunches MAGGI Chicken Flavour —-Unveils double cube

33.2 C
by Comfort099

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Nestlé Nigeria has relaunched its MAGGI Chicken flavour seasoning cubes with a refreshing blend of spices including onion, turmeric and celery and a boosted Chicken flavour to delight even more Nigerian consumers.

In a statement, Nestlé Nigeria said it is also now available in double-cubes for double the convenience, which also translates into reduced packaging materials.

This milestone marks a win for consumers and for the planet as Nestlé works towards a waste-free future.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of MAGGI Creators Conference, a new platform to connect the brand with food enthusiasts, chefs and food content creators.

The event, organized in partnership with TikTok, was an opportunity for experts to share their knowledge and collaborate on innovative digital food storytelling to UNVEIL the double goodness of the all-new MAGGI Chicken flavour seasoning cubes.

Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Nigeria, Wassim Elhusseini said, “We are excited to announce the relaunch of MAGGI Chicken Flavour Seasoning Cubes to bring an enhanced culinary experience to Nigerian consumers.

“With the double cube format, we are on a journey to reduce packaging used in our production process by 25per cent.

“This approach is part of Nestlé’s ongoing efforts to protect our planet. We remain committed to growing our business in Nigeria sustainably,” he said.

MAGGI Category Manager at Nestlé Nigeria, Rahamatou Palm Zakari-Adamou, said, “We are dedicated to providing seasoning cubes that enhance mealtimes for millions of Nigerian families. MAGGI has been a part of Nigerian cuisine for decades and is committed to always deliver delicious taste and aroma as well as remain a trusted ally to the Cooks.

Nestlé leverages insights and feedback from consumers to develop products adapted to local preferences and cooking styles.

MAGGI seasoning cubes are sold all over Nigeria.

