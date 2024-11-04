Army Recover Over 700,000 Litres Of Stolen Crude in Rivers

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Army said its troops from 6 Division, with headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State have recovered over 700,000 litres of stolen crude and also deactivated 29 illegal refining sites in Niger Delta.

Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma disclosed this in statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Danjuma in the statement said the troops, in several operations conducted recently between October 28 to 3 November 2024, in Niger Delta region also arrested 24 oil thieves and destroyed 14 boats used for stealing crude.

He said the Nigerian Army, working closely with other security agencies have maintained the trajectory against oil thieves in the region.

According to him, “In a major operational breakthrough in Rivers State, troops intercepted one massive wooden boat ladened with over 150,000 litres of stolen crude around Kula general area in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area (LGA). Six suspects connected to the crime have been arrested. At the same place.

“In separate operations conducted, one massive wooden boat with over 50,000 litres of crude was intercepted. This was in addition to three illegal refining sites deactivated, with several large cooking pots containing over 20,000 litres of stolen AGO recovered.

“Relatedly, around Kay and Abesa areas in Akuku – Toru LGA, 10 illegal refining sites were destroyed with over 400,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) confiscated.”

Continuing, Danjuma said, “at Rukpoku pipeline, following credible intelligence, troops intercepted two spatially constructed tanker truck with the capacity to carry 15,000 litres each stealing products at the pipeline.

He noted that the crackdown was also extended to the notorious Imo River stretch, Bille in Degema, Egbelom Forest and Obiafu Oil Field, Omoku in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGAs with several arrests made and illegal refining sites deactivated.

The 6 Division Spokesperson further revealed that “In Bayelsa State, along Boma creek in Southern Ijaw, troops deactivated two illegal refining sites, with a storage facility containing over 2,500 litres of stolen crude, as well as intercepted two wooden boats with over 2,500 litres of stone products.

“Also, in Southern Ijaw, at Obughene creek, one illegal refining site with a storage facility containing over 4,500 litres of stolen crude was handled accordingly. In West Boma creek, one illegal refining site was destroyed with over 3,000 litres of stolen products recovered.

“In Akwa Ibom State, troops intercepted two Toyota Camry with Reg Nos AYB 704 FQ and KY 379 EB loaded with illegally refined AGO concealed in 60 nylon bags and 25 nylon bags respectively. The products were estimated to be over 3,000 litres. 2 persons have been arrested in the vehicles.

“Also, along road Ikot Abasi – Abak, one Toyota Camry with Reg No KTS 277 LN loaded with 30 nylon bags of illegally refined AGO was intercepted and the driver was also arrested.”

He explained that in Delta State, several operations were also conducted, where troops intercepted a tricycle conveying stolen iron pipes suspected to be stolen from Oando non operational pipelines at Beneku, a Community in Kwale, Ndokwa West LGA, arresting 2 persons.

He added that troops acting on a tip off swooped on an illegal storage dump containing over 40 jerricans of 25 litres of stolen products at Patani town, in Patani LGA.

“Likewise at Uro Community waterways in Isoko South LGA, troops intercepted one wooden boat conveying over 200 sacks of premium motor spirit. The occupants fled on sighting troops. Around Opete Sand beach at Aladja general area in Udu LGA, troops discovered one makeshift shop by the River bank stocked with several jerricans of stolen AGO.”

He said all the people arrested during the operations have been handed over to the appropriate agency for prosecution, while products confiscated have been handled accordingly inline with subsisting operational mandate.

The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, while commending troops for the successes recorded, urged them to continue to sustain the tempo in order to clear the region of criminal elements. He also called on critical stakeholders, particularly the community leaders to take ownership of the fight against illegal oil bunkering in the region.