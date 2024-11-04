APC a dangerous team in power, we’re ready to take over at state, national levels- PDP chieftain

Jacob Ogodo, Abakaliki

The Vice Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP South East zone, Chief Ali Odefa has described the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC as a dangerous team in power which Nigerians are already tired of its policies and style of governance.

He predicted that implosion is awaiting the party, lamenting that PDP is yet to play the role of the major opposition as APC has no human feelings unlike when President Goodluck Jonathan was in power.

He disclosed this at the party state elective congress held at the PDP State secretariat along the Abakaliki-Enugu highway, Ebonyi State capital.

Odefa said the large turnout of delegates for the state congress is a sign of the enthusiasm and commitment that people still have for the PDP, not only in Ebonyi but across Nigeria.

He announced that the party is being revitalized to not only play a strong opposition role but also to wrestle power from the ruling APC at both state and national levels in the 2027 general election.

Odefa added that the PDP is open to welcoming back members who had left the party but are interested in contesting under the PDP banner in the 2027 elections.

He advised the new state leadership to focus on building the party and reconciling various interests, as unity is essential for strengthening the party.

“We are putting our house in order, getting our act together to wrestle power from the ruling party, APC,” Odefa stated.

“PDP is a party with human face. When Jonathan was President, people go to the street to protest, abuse the president and nothing happened. Nobody harmed them, but now if you take to the streets, they will kill you, put you in prison.

“Look at the innocent children that were paraded in court some days back as protesters, famished children, dying children. How do you tell that? It is a very dangerous team in power. For you to play the role of extreme major opposition, it is very dangerous with them. They have no human feelings.

“An implosion awaits them. In the next two years, that party will implode. This is the PDP, and we will open our arms to anyone wishing to return,” he said.

The newly elected Chairman of PDP in Ebonyi State, Nwele Peter said the party will start bringing those that left the party back to form a formidable force to take over the state in 2027, noting that PDP will bounce back.

“Ebonyi State is PDP right from time and it will continue to be in PDP. People say that there is crisis in PDP, there is no crisis in the party.

“The only thing we want to do now is to embark on bringing those who left the party back. PDP is a very large family that will accommodate all of us. So, we are ready to start bringing everyone back home.

“We are for forgiveness, we make peace for people to come back home so that so we take back our lost mandate,” he stated.

Ugonna Ogbonna, Chairman of the Congress committee, described the exercise as peaceful and transparent and commended members of the party for conducting themselves orderly.