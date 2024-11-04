33.2 C
Photo Gallery

Air Peace  Airline celebrates  10th anniversary in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0114

L-r …Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of United Nigeria Airline, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo; Chairman, CEO, and founder of Air Peace  Dr. Allen Onyema, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Vice Chairman  Air Peace  Mrs. Alice Allen, Chief Operating Officer Air Peace  Mrs. Toyin Olajide; First Lady of The Gambia Mrs. Fatoumatta Bah- Barrow Non-Executive director Air Peace Mrs. Ekaete Sumonu, wife of Ooni of Ife. Opeoluwa  Ogunwusi,  Chief of Finance and Administration Air Peace Mrs. Ejiro  Eghagha; Minister of Transportation representing Vice President Said Ahmaed Alkali. During the 10th anniversary of Air Peace  Airline held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 25/10/2024… PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

L-r …Constitutional Lawyer, Human Rights ProfMike Ozekhome; Nigerian politician and business executive Valentine  Ozigbo; Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe.

L-r… Hon Nikky Ugochukwu,  Mrs Ebisan Onyema,  Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika, Lady Christie Onwuzulike and    Mrs Ify Obi.

L-r …Senator Kelvin Chukwu; Senator Osita Izunaso; Chairman,  Air Peace Airline  Dr Allen Onyema and Senator Victor Umeh.

L-r …Former   First Lady of Cross River State  Mrs. Onari Duke her husband Former Governor  Mr Donald Duke;  Former Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora.

L-r… Mr. Emeak Okafor; Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu; Chairman of The Board at MTN Nigeria Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, Chairman of the Zinox Group, Dr. Leo Stanley Ekeh his wife Mrs. Chioma.

L-r… Wife of  Ooni of Ife. Opeoluwa  Ogunwusi; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi First Lady of The Gambia Mrs. Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow.

L-r …Wife of Air Peace Airline Mrs. Alice Allen  , Chairman Air Peace,  Dr Allen Onyema; Minister of Transportation representing Vice President, Sa’idu Ahmad Alkali  Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and  Minister of Aviation is Festus Keyamo.

L-r… Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye  Ogunwusi; discussing with Abia State Government Dr. Alex  Otti.

L-R…Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Professor Obiora Okonkwo;   Managing Director/CEO  Fidelity Bank PLC..Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe; her husband Dr. Ken Onyeali-Ikpe.

Cross section of Staff awardee during the 10th anniversary of Air Peace  Airline held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 25/10/2024…PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

 

