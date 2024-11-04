Air Peace  Airline celebrates  10th anniversary in Lagos

L-r …Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of United Nigeria Airline, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo; Chairman, CEO, and founder of Air Peace Dr. Allen Onyema, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Vice Chairman Air Peace Mrs. Alice Allen, Chief Operating Officer Air Peace Mrs. Toyin Olajide; First Lady of The Gambia Mrs. Fatoumatta Bah- Barrow Non-Executive director Air Peace Mrs. Ekaete Sumonu, wife of Ooni of Ife. Opeoluwa Ogunwusi, Chief of Finance and Administration Air Peace Mrs. Ejiro Eghagha; Minister of Transportation representing Vice President Said Ahmaed Alkali. During the 10th anniversary of Air Peace Airline held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 25/10/2024… PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

L-r …Constitutional Lawyer, Human Rights Prof. Mike Ozekhome; Nigerian politician and business executive Valentine Ozigbo; Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe.

L-r… Hon Nikky Ugochukwu, Mrs Ebisan Onyema, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika, Lady Christie Onwuzulike and Mrs Ify Obi.

L-r …Senator Kelvin Chukwu; Senator Osita Izunaso; Chairman, Air Peace Airline Dr Allen Onyema and Senator Victor Umeh.

L-r …Former First Lady of Cross River State Mrs. Onari Duke her husband Former Governor Mr Donald Duke; Former Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora.

L-r… Mr. Emeak Okafor; Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu; Chairman of The Board at MTN Nigeria Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, Chairman of the Zinox Group, Dr. Leo Stanley Ekeh his wife Mrs. Chioma.

L-r… Wife of Ooni of Ife. Opeoluwa Ogunwusi; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi First Lady of The Gambia Mrs. Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow.

L-r …Wife of Air Peace Airline Mrs. Alice Allen , Chairman Air Peace, Dr Allen Onyema; Minister of Transportation representing Vice President, Sa’idu Ahmad Alkali Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and Minister of Aviation is Festus Keyamo.

L-r… Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; discussing with Abia State Government Dr. Alex Otti.

L-R…Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Professor Obiora Okonkwo; Managing Director/CEO Fidelity Bank PLC..Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe; her husband Dr. Ken Onyeali-Ikpe.

Cross section of Staff awardee during the 10th anniversary of Air Peace Airline held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 25/10/2024…PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

