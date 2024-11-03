Rivers to host 43rd public service games

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government said it is ready to host the 43rd Public Service Games beginning from the 27th of November to the 5th of December 2024.

The Secretary to the Rivers State Government, SSG, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, disclosed this while briefing Journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday.

The SSG who was in the company of the President, Federation of Public Service Games, FEPSGA, Mr Aloku Amaebi, and the Local Organizing Committee Chairman, Dr George Nwaeke, said no fewer than 10,000 athletes across the country will be participating in this year’s edition of the public service games tagged; “Simplified Rivers Games 2024.”

Danagogo disclosed that five different venues; the Sharks Stadium, Alfred Diette-Spiff Civic Centre, Adokiye Amiesamaka Stadium, the Port Harcourt Club and the Yakubu Gowon Stadium have been approved by the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara for the games, which he assured will be a memorable one.

He said: “The state is ready to host the Public Service Games. His Excellency has granted his approval for this game to hold in Rivers State and by the grace of God, we are ready to host the games.

“Every necessary facility is being put in place to ensure we organise and host a seamless and superlative games in Rivers State.

“The game, christened ‘Simplified Rivers 2024’, will hold from Wednesday, 27th November to Thursday 5th December, 2024. It is expected that athletes and officials will start arriving from 25th and 26th November, and the Games will start on Wednesday, 27th.”

On behalf of Governor Fubara, he thanked the Federation of Public Service Games and the civil servants in the State for coming together to see that sports is brought to the fore in the lives of public servants and for allowing Rivers to host the games for the second time.

He said, “Sports as we all know, is a win-win for all. It is a win for us as a State, everyone that is coming, and the ripple effects of economic benefits to our people. Being a public servant himself, the Governor knows the benefits and derivable from the games and he wants all public servants in the State and Nigeria to take advantage of the opportunity to be winners.

“We assure you that we will bring to bear the usual Rivers hospitality when the athletes arrive. You should be looking forward to a very hospitable environment, top-notch facilities, secured environment to freely express yourselves, compete and be winners all through,” he stressed.

The SSG who said the state understands the importance of the games to the service and the nation, assured the federation of the state’s hospitality during the event.

“It’s a win for us as a state, it’s a win for everybody that is coming for the games and His Excellency being one of you as he then was, knows the benefit derivable from these games for the civil servants, Rivers State and of course Nigeria as a whole”.

The President, the Federation of Public Service Games, Comrade Aloku Amaebi said the public service games is a major sporting event in the country and commended Rivers State Government for accepting to host the games for the second time having hosted previously under former Governor Peter Odili.

He stressed that the tournament will provide an opportunity for Rivers civil servants to interact with colleagues from the federal level.

“Thank you for hosting the games for the second time. We are expecting up to 10,000 athletes and officials to participate in 16 games such as all board games, swimming, football, tennis and volleyball in both male and female categories with para-events in dart and tennis.”

“Rivers State would be hosting and it’s going to be a great win for Rivers State in terms of commerce, in terms of hospitality, in terms of trade and also in terms of socio-economic activities,” he said.

Amaebi noted that before now the core civil service were denied the opportunity to showcase their talents in sports while other services like the military and paramilitary enjoyed the same, assuring that talents discovered during the games would be encouraged to pursue their careers both locally and internationally.

He also expressed confidence in the ability of Rivers State to host memorable games saying; “From what I’m seeing on the ground, I think they are at the final stage of preparations.”

Speaking earlier, the LOC Chairman for the games and Rivers State Head of Service, Dr. George Nwaeke while further stating the state’s preparedness for the games, disclosed that work are ongoing in all the centres to be used for the games to give them a facelift.

Nwaeke highlighted other benefits of the games to the state and country including networking, promoting the general well-being of civil servants, increased productivity, a boost in the state’s commercial activities and the creation of informal employment opportunities within the period.

He encouraged civil servants in the state who have volunteered to participate in the games to make Rivers proud by excelling in their various events.

He observed that by hosting the games, the State Government has demonstrated its commitment to “national growth and development, staff welfare, team building, unity and collaboration as well as stress relief and work-life balance for civil servants.”

According to him, “This event ushers in new opportunities for our State. The economic benefit is huge. Imagine 10,000 athletes having breakfast in Rivers State. Both small and medium-scale businesses will benefit from this event. It also ushers in social cohesion by fostering unity amongst civil servants from diverse cultures and promoting a healthy lifestyle.”

