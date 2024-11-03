26.2 C
NYSC DG seeks stronger synergy with DSS

by Ugo Amadi053

 

PAULETTE ORJIME-Abuja
DIRECTOR-General, National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Yushau Dogara Ahmed has called for stronger collaboration between the Scheme and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ahmed made the call recently when he paid a congratulatory visit to the new Director General of the DSS, Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, in the latter’s office.

He remarked that Ajayi’s appointment did not come as a surprise given his record of hard work, commitment and love for his job.

The NYSC Chief Executive noted that the decades-long collaboration between both agencies partly contributed to the Scheme’s accomplishments, especially in the areas of national unity, integration and overall development of Nigeria.

Responding, the DSS Director General lauded the NYSC Scheme for its numerous achievements, including human capital and Community Development over the past fifty-one years.

Ajayi further extolled General Ahmed’s leadership qualities, recalling how he had personally collaborated with, and supported the efforts of security agencies to rescue abducted Corps Members.

He posited that the welfare of Corps Members was evidently a matter of great priority for the Director General and staff of the NYSC.

The Director General, who reminisced about his youth service experience, expressed commitment to strengthening the existing collaboration between the DSS and the NYSC.

END.

