NAGAFF Names NPA MD, Dantsoho as Keynote Speaker of its Forthcoming Silver Jubilee Anniversary

UGO AMADI

The National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) has named the Managing Director / CEO Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho as the Keynote Speaker of its Silver Jubilee Anniversary scheduled to hold on 16th November, 2024.

This development was made known on Friday 1st November, 2024 by the Deputy National President NAGAFF, Chief Afam Chukwuma when the national leadership of the freight forwarding body paid a courtesy visit to the NPA Headquarters in Lagos.

In his response, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho said “we have all it takes to make maritime the main stay of the economy, and stakeholders like NAGAFF are key to our success”.

“We must fast track our growth and expansion to catch up with the fast pace of our population growth. This growth in capacity has to reflect in the ship side of the business and the cargo side. We are poised to surpass our current performance trajectory, and we will collaborate more seriously with NAGAFF in this regard”.