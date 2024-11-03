Funeral Service for late Engr Olanrewaju Phillips who died at 76 held in Lagos

L-r… Widow Former Commissioner of Lagos State Chief (Mrs.) Teju Philips, Children Oladapo Phillips, Omodara Ogunseinde, Olagoke Phillps, during the Funeral Service of their Father/husband Engr Olanrewaju Afolabi Phillips held in Lagos on 1/12/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs.) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Widow Former Commissioner of Lagos State Chief (Mrs.) Teju Philips; Governor of Ogun State, Prince Adedapo Oluseun Abiodun; his wife First Lady of Ogun State Bamidele Abiodun.

L-r… Former First Lady of Cross River State Mrs. Onari Duke her husband Former Governor of Cross River State Mr. Donald Duke . daughter-in-law Mrs. Yemi Phillips; Mr. Oladapo Phillips, First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs.) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Widow Former Commissioner of Lagos State Chief (Mrs.) Teju Philips; Governor of Ogun State, Prince Adedapo Abiodun.

L-r… Olagoke Phillips & Mrs Yemi; Aderinola Phillips & Mrs. Xerona.

L-r… Nigerian Pharmacist, and Politician Olujimi Agbaje; Former Governor of Cross River State Mr Donald Duke; Professor Adebayo Williams and Senator Tolu Odebiyi.

L-r …Mrs. Modupe Oguntade with Mrs. Olayinka Pamela Adedayo .

L-r…Wife of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat (standing 2nd left) and others Consoling Chief (Mrs.) Teju Philips. during the service of Songs at Harbour Point Victoria Island.

L-r…Former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, his wife Mrs. Olufunsho Amosun; Former Governor of Cross River State Mr Donald Duke his wife Mrs. Onari Duke, during the service of Songs at Harbor Point Victoria Island.

L-r …Erelu Kuti of Lagos and Yeye Oba Oodua, Abiola Dosumu; Chief (Mrs.) Teju Philips and Yeye Olori Ladun Sijuwade .

L-r …Dr Folake Sanwo-olu; Mrs Iyabo Olasanya and Dame Adebola Williams.

Chief (Mrs.) Teju Philips, Yeye Olori Ladun Sijuwade ( both middle) pose with the representative of Oba of Lagos white caps Chiefs.

The Corps of Engr Olanrewaju Afolabi Phillips being prayed at the church Service, he is a devoted husband a loving father, a brother, an inspiring Mentor, a leader and a steadfast Christian, the burial took place at ikoyi cemetery while reception at Harbour Point in Lagos on 1/11/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

