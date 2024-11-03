26.2 C
Lagos
November 3, 2024
Trending now

FG proposes N341bn for emergency road repair, bridge repair

Trump, Harris make their final campaign rounds, millions vote early

Ebonyi: I’ll restore PDP’s lost glory – says new Chairman, Nwele

Owa Obokun: Heritage, reality, aspiration (1)

NYSC DG seeks stronger synergy with DSS

FBNQuest Asset Management Wins Excellence in Asset Management Award at BusinessDay BAFI…

How to Prevent Late Payments from Crippling Your Business

Cultist war taken too far, as mother lose three siblings in Anambra

Bayelsa’s 13th thanksgiving celebration in grand style,  a celebration of peace, unity,…

Sustainable Agricultural Business : MAAN President, Bello Abubakar Arnold Calls For Government

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

FG proposes N341bn for emergency road repair, bridge repair

by Ugo Amadi025

The Federal Government has proposed N341 billion for emergency repair of roads and bridges nationwide.

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, made this known  while updating members of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Works on the repair status of the Third Mainland and Carter bridges, on Saturday.

The minister and the legislators were on tour of the Third Mainland and Carter bridges, both in Lagos State.

Umahi said that repairing the  bridges would avert dangers.

The minister said that N341 billion had been proposed to repair roads and bridges nationwide in 2025, but  the amount might not be sufficient considering the extent of the damage.

“We have proposed that N341 billion will be needed. We don’t know how much this is going to cost.

” If we are to rebuild these bridges, even N30 trillion will not do it; so, a stitch in time saves nine. This is very important.

“Let me report that Julius Berger had been doing  a very beautiful work until they encountered this situation.

“We are putting heads together with them. We are also consulting internationally to see what the solution will be.

“It is important that the National Assembly bears in mind that we have problems, there are no problems that cannot be surmounted but problems should not be overlooked,” Umahi said.

The minister praised President Bola Tinubu for  commitment to infrastructure development.

Umahi  called for urgent intervention on the bridges.

The National Assembly team  gave the assurance that an urgent public engagement would be called to discuss the state of Nigerian roads.

They were led by the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Peter Nwebonyi.

The others are the  Minority Whip of the Senate, Sen. Osita Ngwu, Sen. Mpigi Barinada, and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Works, Rep. Akin Alabi.

The lawmakers regretted  lack of a maintenance plan after road construction or rehabilitation.

They said that the bridges had remained in bad condition decades after their construction due to absence of a maintenance plan.

The lawmakers commended the minister for efforts in addressing the country’s infrastructure needs.

They emphasised the importance of allocating “condition survey ” budget for all bridges to ensure consistent maintenance and prevent damage.

The NewsAgency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the engineers responsible for maintaining and repairing the bridges presented various strategies to ensure safety.

The strategies are include installation of temporary built-up steel support installation, reconstructing capping beam, casting of guard wall installation, and steel cage installation.

Related posts

RMRDC celebrates Life , Legacy of Pioneer Chairman, late Chief Iwuanyanwu in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Dangote invests over $280m in trucks, infrastructure, endorses Tinubu’s CNG drive

Ugo Amadi

Nigeria clinches two positions in CoSPAL leadership as President Tinubu’s CoS, SAA get elected

Ugo Amadi
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO