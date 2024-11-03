26.2 C
FBNQuest Asset Management Wins Excellence in Asset Management Award at BusinessDay BAFI Awards

by Ugo Amadi056

 

FBNQuest Asset Management, a leading investment management firm in Nigeria and a subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc., is proud to announce that it has been honoured with the prestigious Excellence in Asset Management Award at the recent BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions Awards.

This recognition highlights FBNQuest Asset Management’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional investment solutions and fostering financial growth for its clients. The award ceremony, celebrated the outstanding achievements of financial institutions across Nigeria, highlighting those that have demonstrated innovation, excellence, and unwavering commitment to quality service.

“We are immensely proud to receive this award, which reflects our dedication to excellence and our focus on creating value for our clients,” stated Ike Onyia, Managing Director, FBNQuest Asset Management. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and expertise of our team, as well as the trust our clients place in us. We will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do.”

FBNQuest Asset Management offers a range of investment solutions, including mutual funds, discretionary portfolio management, and alternative investments, tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients. The firm remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in the asset management industry.

The BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions Awards are recognized as one of the most prestigious accolades in the financial sector, honouring organisations that excel in performance, innovation, and customer service.

FBNQuest Asset Management (www.fbnquest.com/asset-management) is a full-service investment management company and a subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc., a leading financial services group in Nigeria.

FBNQuest Asset Management offers a range of investment products and services, with strategies spanning various asset classes and sectors. Providing specialist portfolio and fund management services, the firm manages investment accounts for high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients, including insurance companies, pension funds, public and private mutual funds, endowment and charity funds. The firm guides its clients through Africa’s dynamic markets and identifies the best opportunities that shape their portfolios based on its strong fundamental and quantitative research insights.

 

Our solutions include mutual funds, segregated portfolios, cash management services and other structured products. We provide exposure to various asset classes in traditional markets as well as structured opportunities in alternative investments, which enables us provide off-the-shelf or bespoke capital preservation and capital growth strategies to different kinds of investors.

