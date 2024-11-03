Cultist war taken too far, as mother lose three siblings in Anambra

By PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The ravaging cult war in Awka, Anambra State on Thursday claimed the life of a young man (Nonso) whose two brothers were also killed in similar cult related attacks.

Information has it that Nonso was killed in broad daylight near Amaku Teaching Hospital in Awka.

According to a close family source, Nonso’s killing was linked to the murder of his younger brother, Buchi, three months ago near Mac Don Eatery.

Meanwhile, their eldest brother had also met a brutal end in a previous cult attack, leaving their mother without any surviving children.

The Thursday incident have raised the death toll from cult-related violence in Awka to over 20 people in the past week.

Cult killings have plagued the state for some time years now, with Awka being a hotspot.

Rival cult groups, including the Neo-Black Movement (Black Axe) and the Vikings, have recently engaged in a deadly conflict, leadership to the loss of many lives.

It has also left families shattered and the community traumatized.

The recent Nibo bloody Massacre, which occurred a week ago left many dead while the Ifite killings caused residents to flee the area.

However, despite repeated assurances from law enforcement agencies and local leaders, the bloodshed has persistes

The Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam has condemned the latest killing.

He promised a thorough investigation on the incidences saying,, “We will leave no stone unturned in apprehending the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.”

Anambra State Governnor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo have called for calm, reassuring citizens of increased security measures.

He added, “We will do everything possible to restore peace and security in Awka.”

Meantwhile, the Ezinano Awka Community, led by Ozo Jeff Nweke have placed a N10 million bounty on the perpetrators of the Nibo Massacre and warned cultists to stay away from Awka and its environs.

The community also threatened to disown any youth found involved in cult and violence-related activities. They also vowed to partner with security operatives to combat cultism in the capital.

Similarly, residents are calling for urgent action to address the violence associated with cult activities and restore peace to Awka.

The bereaved mother, having lost all three sons to cult violence, is being comforted by relatives and friends in Awka.