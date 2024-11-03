Bayelsa’s 13th thanksgiving celebration in grand style,  a celebration of peace, unity, and progress

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State marked its annual Thanksgiving celebration at the Ecumenical Center in Yenagoa on Saturday, November 2, 2024. The event was held to express gratitude to God and the people of Bayelsa, bringing together Bayelsans and other prominent Nigerians.

This year’s theme, “Divine Restoration,” resonated strongly with attendees. It was the 13th annual thanksgiving since it was established by former Governor Sen. Seriake Henry Dickson.

Governor Sen. Douye Diri, in his address, expressed his deep appreciation to Bayelsans for their overwhelming support, especially during the last election. He highlighted the prevailing peace, stability, and unity in the state, which he described as sources of joy and fulfillment.

The governor, popularly known as the “Miracle Governor,” pledged to continue implementing projects aimed at improving the lives of Bayelsans. He also extended gratitude to former Governor Seriake Dickson for his support during challenging periods, recalling how Dickson encouraged him to remain steadfast and assured him of victory.

Reflecting on the recent flood concerns, Governor Diri noted that while Bayelsa had been heavily impacted by floods in 2022, the situation this year was much improved. He mentioned that the previous administration had to plead for federal attention, even though initial responses from the former president were directed elsewhere.

Additionally, Governor Diri addressed recent issues related to power outages in the state due to vandalism in Okoba, Ahoada. He assured citizens that restoration efforts were underway and power would return within two weeks.

He acknowledged the legislature, judiciary, and his cabinet for fostering a positive working relationship. This, he said, was essential for the state’s progress, and he reaffirmed his commitment to pursuing projects that would strengthen the bond between the government and its people.

The governor urged Bayelsans to continue praying for the state’s leadership. He described governance as a “relay race,” emphasizing that every administration builds on the efforts of its predecessors, and urged citizens to disregard rumors and propaganda.

The guest preacher, Apostle Zilly Agrey, referenced Luke 13:1, encouraging Bayelsans to give thanks to God regardless of their circumstances. He reminded them of the importance of faith in experiencing supernatural increase.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were Deputy Governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Speaker of the State Assembly Abraham Ingobere, Chief Judge of the state Justice Magrate Ada George, and other judicial officials. Also present were former Governor Mrs. Margaret Alamieyeseigha, members of the National Assembly from Bayelsa, retired Rear Admiral Gboribiogha Jonah (immediate past Deputy Governor), first military Governor of old Rivers State and Chairman of the Bayelsa Council of Traditional Rulers King Alfred Diete-Spiff, as well as other royal fathers.

Notable political figures, clergy members, and leaders from the Ijaw National Congress and the Ijaw Youth Council also attended, making the event a powerful demonstration of unity, faith, and gratitude in Bayelsa.