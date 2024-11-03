28.2 C
Lagos
November 3, 2024
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Almond Insurance Industry awards held in Lagos on Friday

by Peter Anayo063

 L-r: Chief Marketing Officer, Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, Victor Unuafe, receiving the award of ‘ the Takaful Insurance Company of the Year’ from past President, International Sports Press Association- Africa Section (AIPS AFRICA), Mitchell Obi, during the 2024 Almond Insurance Industry awards held in Lagos on Friday.
Vice Chancellor,  Ajayi Crowther University,  Prof. Adebayo Timothy Abiodun (4th left), Chairman Board of Sanlam Nigeria’ General Insurance/award recipient, Mr. Valentine Ojumah (middle); Group Head, Business Development, Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria, Shola Osho (3rd right), and others, during the presentation of the “Insurance Life Achievers Award’ to Mr Valentine Ojumah, at the 2024 Almond Insurance Industry Award night held in Lagos on Friday.

