Tinubu, Akpabio, Dame Jonathan, Uzodinma, others lead tributes at Iwuanyanwu’s burial

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, former Nigeria’s First Lady, Dame Patience Goodluck Jonathan, Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, National Chairman of the All Progressive Party, APC, Alhaji Ganduje and others, were among many dignitaries, Igbo and South East leaders that paid their last respects as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Ahaejiagamba, was laid to rest on Friday.

The funeral service of the late founder of Daily Champion Newspaper, philanthropist and billionaire nationalist and businessman took place at the Cathedral Church of St. Matthew Anglican Church in his country home in Atta, Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State.

Many of the dignitaries who spoke at the funeral service described late Chief Iwuanyanwu as a good man who was well known beyond his tribe.

In his tribute, President Bola Tinubu said the late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu was a defiant of injustice, and uncompromising, describing him as “an elder statesman, a courageous, committed nationalist, a visionary and exemplary leader with the heart of a gladiator, a true patriot, philanthropist and sports enthusiast.

President Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, expressed sadness over the passage of Chief Iwuanyanwu, describing his death as a massive and collosal loss to Nigeria and the world in general.

Tinubu who acknowledged that late Chief Iwuanyanwu served Nigeria with integrity, said he was a significant factor in Nigeria’s sports development, and contributed immensely to the growth of the nation’s economy and also promoted unity and harmony in the country, adding that Iwuanyanwu dedicated himself to uplift men through his numerous establishments across the nation and his philanthropic lifestyle.

He noted that the benevolence of the deceased renown Engineer and billionaire businessman was the reason for the crowd at his funeral service, including traditional rulers from different parts of the country and eminent Nigerians, adding that his good works would be remembered long after him.

He said, “Late Chief Emmanuel lwuanyanwu was a colossus of many parts. In sports he was a pioneer; in business, he was ingenious and resourceful; in politics, he was astute: and in philanthropy, he was relentless.

“The late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide served the nation in many official capacities. He was the founding chairman of the Raw Materials and Research Development Council (RMRDC), and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) Chairman.

“He also served as Chairman of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) Board, founding Chairman of the Nigerian National Lottery, and Chairman of the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi.

“I recall his sports exploits with the lwuanyanwu Nationale Football Club, now Heartland FC., which he founded in 1985. Thanks to his acclaimed facility for excellence, the club won several national and international championships. He was a significant factor in Nigeria’s sports development.

“The late elder statesman lived a life of service. With his wealth, he served his people and the nation, providing scholarships to indigent students, building schools and hospitals, and supporting many charitable causes. The passing of Chief lwuanyanwu on July 25, 2024, is a massive loss to the nation. Though he lived to the advanced age of 82, his counsel and stabilising quality will be sorely missed,” President Tinubu said.

On his part, the Senate President, Senator God’swill Akpabio, also described late Chief Iwuanyanwu as a trailblazer and business mogul who pursued issues of justice and equity in the country.

Akpabio, represented at the funeral by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, said the late President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide was a shinning light and a nationalist who used his position to impact lives and contribute to national development.

He expressed his condolence to the bereaved family, the government of Imo State, encouraging them to internalise and sustain the legacies of their departed patriarch.

Earlier, in his speech, Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma said the people of the state are mourning the demise of a humble, selfless and exceptional leader, a bridge builder and a pillar of hope to many people.

Governor Uzodinma said the name, Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu, popularly called “Ahaejiagamba”, will forever resonate in the hearts of Igbo people and Nigerians, adding that Iwuanyanwu died in active service, fighting for the cause of humanity, for Ndigbo, and for Nigeria.

Uzodinma, as a mark of honour, and to immortalise the late President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, on behalf of the the Imo state government and the people, announced the renaming of the new ultra-modern international conference centre to “Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre, Owerri.”

The governor said, “Iwuanyanwu believed in a united and peaceful Nigeria where justice and equity reign. By all criteria, he was a nationalist, a passionate patriot, and one of the greatest lovers of humanity who had passed through the shores of this nation. He believed fervently in a just Nigeria where the Igbo people could thrive in peace alongside their fellow citizens. These were the defining attributes of the man we have come from far and wide to honour today.

“It is no surprise that in the past two weeks, we have witnessed a torrent of tributes from across the nation and beyond. From President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, President Muhammadu Buhari, from governors both former and serving to industry leaders, the testimony is unanimous: an entrepreneur was here. A bridge builder was here. A peacemaker was here. A lifesaver was here. A selfless leader was here. And above all, a compassionate father, grandfather, and husband was here.

“For decades, Iwuanyanwu’s home and office in Orji became a pillar of hope. A ceaseless stream of people made the pilgrimage there, seeking guidance and assistance of all kinds. Whether you needed a political appointment, a job opportunity, financial aid, or a simple letter of introduction, your background mattered little to him. What mattered was your need.

“What truly set Iwuanyanwu apart from the crowd was his ability to do extraordinary things in ordinary ways. Despite owning a powerful media organization (Daily Champion Newspaper), he chose not to draw attention to himself, believing that God was using him to improve the lives and the future of millions of Nigerians. He was indeed an exceptionally humble man who believed that his deeds should speak for him.”

The Imo State Governor said late Iwuanyanwu provided employment and empowered so many Nigerians and also contributed to the growth of the nation’s economy through his establishments scattered all over the country.

He said, “From his earliest days as a fledgling engineer, through his ventures with Oriental Airlines, Champion Newspapers, and Iwuanyanwu Nationale, he created livelihoods for countless Nigerians. His more than twenty companies, spanning aviation, sports, media, banking, insurance, real estate engineering, and construction, were practical demonstrations of how to grow the economy of Nigeria and strengthen her unity.

“We in Imo State are immensely proud of this human prodigy whose fame has elevated the visibility of our dear state in no small measure. True to the dictum, “ana esi nulo mara mma puo ama,” which translates to “charity begins at home,” his town, Atta, in Ikeduru Local Government, drank first from his fountain of generosity. The Anglican Church and other denominations followed. Then came Imo State and Nigeria at large.

“You cannot think of the Cathedral of Transfiguration, Owerri, without thinking of Iwuanyanwu. You cannot mention Imo Airport without acknowledging his contribution. The Glass House in Orji stood for decades as a symbol of the affluence of Owerri. These are but a few of his enduring legacies.”

Uzodinma went on to say that Imo State owes the late “Ahaejiejemba” a debt of gratitude, while the entire Igbo nation owe him a place of eternal honour. He added that Nigeria also, stands indebted to Iwuanyanwu for his contributions to our economic growth and political stability.

Delivering his sermon, Primate of Church Nigeria, Anglican Communion , the Most Rev. Dr Henry Ndukuba charged Christians and attendees at the funeral service to live a life of accountability to God.

He urged leaders at all levels to ensure they fulfill the purpose of God in their lives while on earth. “As God gives you opportunity to hold any public position, know that every position comes with responsibility and we must all give account for our living on earth.

The Cleric who described the deceased as a patriotic, peace loving and purposeful leader with good character, said the Igbos and Nigeria have lost a voice and a shinning light in Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and prayed God to raise another patriotic leader like him for the Igbos.

In his vote of thanks , the eldest son of the deceased, Mr. Jide Iwuanyanwu , said His father lived a fulfilled life, noting that his name; “Emmanuel” spoke for him as God has always been with his dad right from childhood.

Jide described his late father as a man of exploit and excellence who always believed in God and himself as well.

He said his late dad impacted lives and wrote his name in GOLD in not only Imo state, but in the entire Igbo land, in Nigeria and beyond.

He said, “We are here today not to mourn but to say thank you to God for a life well lived. After nine years of praying for a male child, September 4th, 1942, a child was born, he was named Emmanuel, meaning God is with us. God has always been with my father from time immemorial. My father’s mum wanted her son to be a pastor, but God had other plans for him.

“My dad grew through life with nothing but faith in God, believing in himself. He challenged himself and life as well.

“From his days at University of Nigeria Nsukka, as the first engineer from Imo State, when they needed an airport, he brought money for Imo State Airport, when they needed a jet, he bought jet, when the Igbos needed a voice, he brought us DAILY CHAMPION NEWSPAPER, when we needed wings to fly, he brought us oriental Airlines, when we needed industry, he brought us Industries, when we need leadership, it was bestowed on him to lead his people as President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide. A fine man.”

He used the medium to thank the Imo state government and the entire South East Governors, and all those who contributed to the success of the funeral as well as those who found time to be with them during the occasion.

Among other dignitaries at the well attended event were; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume who represented President Bola Tinubu, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe who represented the Senate President, God’swill Akpabio, Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

Others include; Labour party presidential candidate, ,Peter Obi,, Gen Ike Nwachukwu, Former SGF, Senator Pius Anyim, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Governors of Abia and Enugu States, Alex Otti and Peter MBA, former Senate Presidents, Senator Ken Nnamani and Senator Adolphus Wagbara, Emeka Ihedioha, Wife of Imo State Governor, Mrs. Hope Uzodinma, Imo State Deputy Governor, deputy Governors of Ebonyi and Anambra states, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, Sen Samuel Anyanwu, Achike Udenwa, among other Igbo and Nigerian leaders.