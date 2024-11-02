Okeoghene Samuel Eterigho Sickle Cell awareness Foundation free Medical Outreach held Lagos

L-r… Nurse Mercy Okoro; Proprietress of The Giantsteps Trasjo School Alagbado /Founder of Okeogbene Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation, Erezi Eterigbo; Volunteer, Favour Ezenwa; and Dr Okogun Stephen, during the Medical Outreach organised by Okeoghene Samuel Eterigbo Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation, held at The Giantsteps Trasjo School, Shobowale Street, Moshalashi Alagbado, Lagos ..on 28/9/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Proprietress of The Giantsteps Trasjo School Alagbado /Founder of Okeogbene Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation, Erezi Eterigbo (standing) addressing the patients.
Doctor with a patient during the eyes screening exercise.
Founder of Okeogbene Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation, Erezi Eterigbo; watched the programme at the exercise.
Founder of Okeogbene Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation, Erezi Eterigbo; (3rd left) with other workers.
L-r… Victor Atang, Founder of Okeogbene Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation, Erezi Eterigbo; Volunteer, Orewa Okenado and Emeka Nwoko.
Founder of Okeogbene Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation, Erezi Eterigbo (3rd right) Poses with children, parents and workers, during Medical Outreach on free blood Pressure, free medication, Free BP Tests, free Sugar level Tests, Free Malaria tests, Eye tests, Free reading Glasses, HIV. Etc. Organised by Okeoghene Samuel Eterigbo Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation. held at The Giantsteps Trasjo School, Shobowale Street, Moshalashi Alagbado, Lagos on 28/9/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
