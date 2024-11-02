New yam festival ,unveiling of Ozioma Traditional Association INC held in Lagos

L-r… Stake Holder Ozioma Palace Chief Chris Egwilo; President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos (ISCL) Chief Sunday Udeh, Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr. Jossy Egwuatu the first Eze Igbo; Eze Onigbongbo Lagos) Eze Tony Anosike; President, United Market Leaders Association of Nigeria Chief CFC Obih, during the New Yam festival and Unveiling of Ozioma Traditional Association INC with Chieftaincy award held Ozioma Palace in Surulere Lagos on 29/9/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L- R …President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos (ISCL) Chief Sunday Udeh; Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr. Jossy Egwuatu the first Eze igbo Lagos his wife Chief (Mrs.) Njideka Egwuatu and Amb.Chief Mrs Ngozi Okigbo during the New Yam Festival and Unveiling of Ozioma Traditional Association INC with the Chieftaincy award held in Lagos on 29/9/2024.

President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos (ISCL) Chief Sunday Udeh; Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu the first Eze igbo Lagos; Stake Holder Ozioma Palace Chief Chris Egwilo; Onowu Victor Samuel –Okpani; Chief CFC Obih at the unveiling of Ozioma Traditional Association INC.

L-r… President, United Market Leaders Association of Nigeria Chief CFC Obih; High Chief Robert Igwe; Chief Tony Onife; Hon Niyi Amir Gbodimowo aka “Gbodo ‘’ and Elder Chima Akomas.

L-r… An Awardee Chief Leo Okafor;’ Eze Onigbongbo Lagos) Eze Tony Anosike; President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos (ISCL) Chief Sunday Udeh and Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu.

L-r… Onowu Victor Samuel –Okpani; Hon Chief Obinna Ugwu; CEO. Igbo Ndi–Oma Africa, Prince Obinna Orji and Hon Niyi Amir Gbodimowo aka “Gbodo ‘’.

L-r … Eze Edwin Obi; Stake Holder Ozioma Palace Chief Chris Egwilo and Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu.

